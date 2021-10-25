Press Staff Writer David Floyd reported recently that Mid City Grill, a longtime late-night food spot, started closing at 11 p.m. because of safety concerns stemming from several incidents occurring after midnight.
Restaurant owner Dave Garnett said fights have increased, and a patron this year threatened others nearby with a gun.
Earlier this month, police arrested a man and charged him with second-degree murder after they said he shot another man to death in Tipton Street Pub during an altercation.
With a higher concentration of bars and nightlife, Johnson City’s downtown core has for years been an area that generates more calls to police for alcohol-related problems.
Police Chief Karl Turner told Floyd that his officers have dedicated considerable time and effort in the area to fight crime, but said safety is in-part a whole-community effort.
We’ve long heard complaints from people who feel the downtown area isn’t safe, but we’ve also heard people say that those complaints are overblown, and Johnson City is much safer that comparable municipalities.
There will likely be much more discussion on the issue, but we want to help facilitate it.
Do you feel safe downtown? Why or why not? What do you think is the cause of some of the incidents we’ve seen in the area? What do you think of current police efforts patrol and protect the neighborhood? What do you believe should be done differently in the zone?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.