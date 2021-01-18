In the past few weeks, freedom of speech has been a popular topic of conversation.
Social media platforms Facebook and Twitter, citing violations of their terms of service, blocked accounts owned by President Donald Trump and removed thousands of extremist accounts and posts they said encouraged violence.
Other colossal technology companies launched salvos against social media network Parler, which became a safe haven for members of the alt-right. Within the week, Parler was first removed from app stores, and then was removed from the servers hosting its content.
The companies were accused of censorship and of violating citizens’ constitutional rights to free speech, the latter of which, as private entities, generally doesn’t apply.
But the issue did reinvigorate concerns regarding the control these behemoth companies exert over our lives and what, if anything, should be done about it.
Trump and other Republicans in Congress renewed calls to revoke Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects hosting companies from liability for content produced by third-party users.
Some analysts say doing so would have the opposite effect those pushing for it intend, and may result in a crackdown on internet freedom.
Still others say that, because of their size and the influence they have on our lives, technology companies have become too powerful and should face stricter regulation.
It’s an important and interesting question that could have far-reaching ramifications. That’s why we want to hear from you.
Do big tech companies have too much power? Should they face more regulations, or should they lose protections in current regulation? How restrictive or loose should their policies governing calls for violence and hate speech be?
