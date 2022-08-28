Ed McKinney

Ed McKinney

Is democracy still alive in Northeast Tennessee? The answer is democracy is on life support and in tremendous need for citizen support in order to survive, otherwise it may die.

Citizens in Northeast Tennessee have failed to realize the importance of casting a ballot in an election or participating as a candidate. The minority of the population is in control of the majority. Diversity among political parties appears to be dead.

