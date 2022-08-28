Is democracy still alive in Northeast Tennessee? The answer is democracy is on life support and in tremendous need for citizen support in order to survive, otherwise it may die.
Citizens in Northeast Tennessee have failed to realize the importance of casting a ballot in an election or participating as a candidate. The minority of the population is in control of the majority. Diversity among political parties appears to be dead.
For example, in Washington County there are 86,602 registered voters. Of that number only 11,134 chose to vote during the August election. That reflects 12.86% of registered voters actually voting.
On the flip side, 87.14% of registered voters did not exercise their right to cast a ballot. That can drive a nail in the heart of democracy. Not being involved in the election of our leaders provides for complacency leading to the demise of a democracy. Surely, we as citizens of a democracy can do better.
Citizens around the world under authoritarian rule would give most anything of importance to them to be able to elect their own leaders. Those in countries with authoritarian rule know that total decision-making power and absolute control over everything rests in one individual. When Northeast Tennesseans fail to exercise their right to vote, are they signaling that they do not care about our democracy?
If our democracy dies, will they regret having left their own children and grandchildren with a form of government that strips all rights from them or enslaves them to a despot? It is difficult to bring the dead back to life, especially with power hungry leaders who want to promote their own self-interests. The hope and freedom that America has provided the world is at risk.
In every county in Northeast Tennessee, the August election of a county mayor placed an individual in an office for four years who was not elected by a majority of registered voters. Indeed, some county mayors were elected by the smallest margins ever recorded in history.
In Washington County, Joe Grandy received 5,452 votes of the total registered voters of 86,602. His vote totals 6.295% of those registered and eligible to vote. Those who did not vote for Grandy totaled 81,150.
In the county mayoral race, those who did not vote for any candidate totaled 75,468. Those eligible to register and vote in Washington County total more than 107,000. That reflects more than 20,000 who have not registered to vote. Do they not care? Even with that percentage it was a very narrow victory over an opponent and that is not a mandate for anything. What does that number say about citizens in Washington County and their relationship with Joe Grandy or vice versa?
In Sullivan County, Richard Venable was elected county mayor with a vote total of 5,162. The total number of registered voters in Sullivan County was 107,123. Venable received 4.82% of those registered to vote. Total ballots cast in the August election were 8,086. Wow, a whopping 101,962 registered voters did not vote for Venable. Those eligible to register and vote total more than 127,000. Will those citizens who did not vote be angry if they receive an increased property tax notice in the next four years? Borrowed bond money requires principal with interest to be repaid long after a county mayor has left office.
In Carter County, Patty Woodby was elected county mayor with a vote total of 4,136. The total number of registered voters in Carter County was 34,461. Woodby received 12% of those registered to vote. The number voting in the August election was 6,792 (20.23%).
Those who did not vote for Woodby totaled 29,892. How many citizens in Carter County are old enough to vote but are not even registered? Those eligible to register and vote total more than 46,000. As a citizen in a democracy don’t you have some responsibility to participate in your most basic right in a democracy?
In Unicoi County, Garland Evely was elected county mayor with a vote total of 1,005.The total number of registered voters in Unicoi County was 11,393. The percentage of registered voters casting a vote for Evely was 8.82%.
The number who did not vote for Evely was 10,388. The total of registered voters voting in Unicoi County’s election was 1,293 showing a percentage of 11.36% casting a ballot. Those eligible to register and vote total almost 15,000.
County mayors can and do waste taxpayer dollars. Counties can spend more money than they collect in revenue. That places every taxpayer into a deeper long term debt than before. The end result could be higher property taxes.
County mayors can be selfish and not take care of the needs of every taxpayer. Mayors can have a narrow vision that can be harmful to all children in a county who become tomorrow’s leaders. With such a narrow vote total of all registered citizens you do not always get the best person for the job in any Northeast Tennessee county.
Has the Republican Party become an autocratic party? All seven of the county mayors elected to their four year term are Republicans. Often the person elected to any office is based on membership in the club. It used to be a political party, but lately they call themselves a club.
Political parties have agendas and policies to pursue. They explain their plans for a future direction before an election. Clubs have neither. It is more about taking care of the members of the club than about taking care of all the citizens in a community.
Good leadership listens to everyone and makes decisions that are the best for all the taxpayers in a county. No, you cannot please everyone; however you can provide leadership that includes everyone. Listening to citizens before taking any action regarding any agenda item is an important attribute for any county mayor.
Have citizens forgotten the value of a democracy? Good leadership is only as good as those who choose to participate both as a candidate and as a voter. Your next opportunity to cast your ballot is Nov. 8.
For those who are not registered, the in-person deadline to register is Oct. 11. Make history by showing up to cast your ballot and elect some new leaders. Democracy survives only if you participate by being a part of the solution for its survival.
It is the citizens in a counity who play the most important role in a democracy. Resuscitate and bring our democracy back to life by casting a ballot in the next election. Help the next election be a true representation of the will of all the citizens in Northeast Tennessee.
Ed McKinney of Johnson City is a retired business educator.