Time Truck

Just to prove my truck moves and at least some of the electrics work, I took this photo.

 Nathan Baker/Johnson City Press

Working on a 47-year-old vehicle is like gradually opening a rusty time capsule or digging through a gasoline-powered archaeological site.

Over the years, a parade of previous owners made modifications and repairs to the compact Ford Courier pickup truck I now call mine.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video