Working on a 47-year-old vehicle is like gradually opening a rusty time capsule or digging through a gasoline-powered archaeological site.
Over the years, a parade of previous owners made modifications and repairs to the compact Ford Courier pickup truck I now call mine.
Because of these long-forgotten changes, something simple, like using the turn signals, becomes an hours-long diagnosis of checking bulbs, tracing wires and trying to figure out where random splices and disconnected connectors go.
You have to learn to think like those previous owners, imagine their mindsets and situations in which they may have found themselves, to figure out why they did what they did. It’s challenging at times, often frustrating, but always interesting and engaging.
Before the shade tree mechanics began their alterations, the design team — at Mazda, actually, because Ford partnered with the Japanese automaker and slapped their own badges on for the domestic market — had their hands in the production of my truck and left their fingerprints all over it.
My little truck is a 1975 model, which was a tumultuous and transitory time for the auto industry.
When it was built and sold, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was only four years old, drivers were still feeling pain and fear from a fuel shortage caused by an OPEC oil embargo, and the Nixon-created Environmental Protection Agency had just started flexing its muscles to regulate vehicle emissions.
The marks of the era are everywhere, from the 5 mph impact bumpers to the snaking hoses and pumps under the hood recirculating gasses to keep unburnt fuel out of the air to the “UNLEADED FUEL ONLY” declaration on the instrument cluster.
At the time, the federal government had only just recognized the public health and safety issues posed by our deaths in crashes, lead in our blood streams and smog pulled into our lungs and decided to set standards and regulations to force automakers to change.
Car companies and their customers were not pleased with the immediate results.
The jarring changes companies made to meet the new standards robbed the looks and power from domestic automobiles and put the American muscle car into hibernation for decades.
But they worked.
Traffic fatalities declined. Smog, composed of unburnt hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide, cleared up. Lead levels in Americans’ blood dropped — some researchers correlate this detoxification with a drop in crime.
Technology gradually caught up to the clean air regulations, and vehicles grew more powerful and efficient.
Today, we’re finding ourselves in a similar situation to 1975 America.
Prices of fossil fuels are wildly volatile and decades of pushing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere have edged us toward a climate crisis.
New regulations and public sentiment have pushed car companies into a near total switchover to electric. Technology and infrastructure are lagging slightly, just like they did in the ’70s, but they’re quickly catching up.
I’m closely watching and excited by the advancements in electric vehicle technology and affordability.
announced almost weekly.
If I, the owner of a rusty, dirty, stinky little 1975 pickup can embrace the change, maybe you can too.