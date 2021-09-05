These are challenging times for small businesses nationwide. Retailers and restaurants are now struggling to find qualified employees to fill a number of essential jobs.
This uncertain business climate also has created problems for the Johnson City Press. While our reporters continue to work tirelessly to produce the local news that our readers expect to see in their daily newspaper, we are now in need of reliable carriers to deliver those papers.
Keeping those dependable carriers on the job has been very difficult lately. Competition is tough with many businesses offering signing bonuses and increased wages to fill positions.
As a result, we have a number of delivery routes that are in need of carriers. To deal with the situation, our circulation staff has had to work overtime to handle these deliveries.
Unfortunately, that has resulted in some newspapers arriving to homes later than what customers have come to expect.
We are working diligently to address these problems. The Press is now aggressively recruiting carriers to take on these delivery routes.
Our carriers are independent contractors and not employees of the Press. Carriers are their own bosses and they are compensated bi-monthly based on the number of papers they deliver.
Delivering the Johnson City Press is an excellent way for retirees, students and others to earn extra money. Depending on the areas they deliver to, carriers have a potential of earning between $800 to $1,500 a month.
We are getting the word out about this income opportunity with ads in our paper, on our website and in social media. All you need to qualify as a carrier is to have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance, a reliable vehicle and two or three hours in the early morning to deliver papers.
To sweeten the deal, gas cards are now being offered as incentives for good service, and carriers can make extra money by adding new customers to their routes.
If you are interested in becoming a carrier or would like more information on delivery routes, contact Gene Helmick at 722-0507 or email at [email protected].