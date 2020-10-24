A Remote Area Medical popup clinic will again visit Gray in two weeks, bringing an army of volunteers to provide free medical, vision and dental care for people in our area who need it.
For the hundreds of people helped each year by the participating medical professionals and organizations, the bi-annual clinic is a godsend. Without the free services, they would go without care.
Demand is usually high, likely even more so after the job losses and health concerns brought by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
On Friday, RAM sent notice that all the available vision, dental filling and dental extraction appointments available during the Nov. 7 and 8 clinic had already been filled through an online request system put in place this year as a precaution against COVID-19.
Usually, those seeking care camp out overnight in parking lots outside RAM clinics clamoring for the limited chances to see a physician or dentist. If they’re too late, they may have to go home without receiving the care they need.
The services offered by the folks at RAM are needed and appreciated, but in the modern era, in the richest country in the world (in terms of private wealth), this is no way to run a health care system.
The web of for-profit health care providers and insurance companies we’ve built over the past few decades in this country is failing these people. If the pre-existing condition needed to access basic health care is a hefty bank balance, then the system is ailing.
Access to care is a public health issue, something made even more evident by the virus currently ravaging the country.
Yet, our state and national leaders continue to outright ignore available options to expand access through Medicaid and work against efforts to reform the broken system, because they were proposed by political opponents.
The current status quo of political games and obfuscation has and will result in death for those who cannot afford care. It’s time to find a cure for the obstruction that has kept millions of Americans from meeting basic health care needs.