A recent political mailer from an organization pushing for congressional term limits has raised more than a few eyebrows.
A glossy postcard paid for by Florida-based U.S. Term Limits was sent to the voters in the state’s 3rd Senate District thanking eight-term incumbent Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, for his support of term limits on the U.S. Congress.
It also asks recipients to contact Crowe, who is seeking a record ninth four-year term in the Tennessee Senate, at (615) 741-2468 “and thank him for supporting term limits in Congress.”
There is more than a bit of irony in this request. Crowe is currently the second-longest serving member of the Tennessee General Assembly. Only state Senate Speaker Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, has been in Nashville longer.
Crowe was first elected to the Senate in 1990. In that time, voters in this area have elected five different representatives to the U.S. House from the 1st District. Those members of Congress are elected to serve two-year terms.
In the past 32 years, five different governors have been in office in Tennessee. The state’s Constitution limits those elected as governor to serve no more than two consecutive four-year terms.
Since Crowe has been in office, Americans have also elected six different presidents. The office of president is also limited by the U.S. Constitution to no more than two four-year terms.
U.S. Term Limits is an organization pushing passage of resolutions in statehouses that would propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution limiting terms in Congress. The group needs 34 states to approve measures calling for a constitutional convention on the issue. This process would bypass Congress, which has been reluctant to address term limits.
The Tennessee House of Representatives voted in April 2021 to approve a resolution calling for congressional term limits.
Recent polling cited by U.S. Term Limits has found “82% of voters of all parties” support term limits.
Certainly, term limits is an issue worthy of debate. It is also an issue that should be examined at all levels of government, including state government. We believe voters who want to see term limits set for their representatives in Congress also feel the same about members of the Tennessee General Assembly.