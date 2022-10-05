As We See It

A recent political mailer from an organization pushing for congressional term limits has raised more than a few eyebrows.

A glossy postcard paid for by Florida-based U.S. Term Limits was sent to the voters in the state’s 3rd Senate District thanking eight-term incumbent Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, for his support of term limits on the U.S. Congress.

