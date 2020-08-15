Our hypocritical state legislators proved once again how little they care about their constituents and how skilled they are at wasting time when they passed a bill this week aimed at intimidating the protesters who have gathered outside the Tennessee Capitol for the last two months.
Meeting in special session, the General Assembly members agreed to make illegal camping on public property a felony offense and toughen penalties for interrupting meetings and blocking streets. They also required those charged with the protest-related offenses to be held in jail without bond for at least 12 hours and created a reporting requirement to shame state district attorneys for declining to prosecute the cases.
Lawmakers backing the bill couched it as a safety measure to protect property and police. When pressed, they couldn’t point to a single physical injury resulting from the Capitol Hill protests, but it appeared some of them had suffered tragically from acute cases of hurt feelings.
“The thing is, what I wish I could convey to people is that it’s really hard to be sympathetic to what someone is saying when they are yelling at you, when they’re trying to shame you, when they’re calling you names and so forth,” Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield, said during discussions of the legislation.
We don’t want to draw the ire of the legislature for name-calling — although outgoing Rep. Micah Van Huss did take a few pot shots at the press with his “fake news” resolution earlier this year — but Roberts’ reasoning is childish.
Using the legislative power of the state to threaten imprisonment and the removal of voting and firearms ownership rights because you were called a naughty name is miles beyond an overreaction.
Hasn’t he heard that “Sticks and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt you?”
Sen. Roberts wasn’t serving in Nashville 20 years ago, but he may remember when conservative anti-income tax protesters advanced on the Capitol and threw actual stones. One of them smashed Gov. Don Sundquist’s office window.
Lawmakers didn’t make vandalism or trespassing felonies then, and they shouldn’t now.
Those are already crimes, and the protesters camped out in Nashville have been repeatedly arrested for them.
Since the current means aren’t solving the problem, it’s time for a new approach, but upping the stakes will only make matters worse. It’s time to try listening to what the protesters have to say.
For months, they’ve been asking for a meeting with Gov. Bill Lee and for meaningful law enforcement reforms.
Lee has so far ignored those requests, and the legislature decided to further criminalize protesting instead of trying to address protesters’ concerns.
We hope some of the new representatives we’ve sent to Nashville will be voices of reason and harmony to solve this conflict instead of fanning the flames.