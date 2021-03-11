We’re now a year on from the day the first case of the novel coronavirus was discovered in our region.
It’s been a difficult 12 months. More than 50,000 people in our area were infected with COVID-19. More than 1,000 died.
We’re not in the clear yet, but with the vaccine rollout progressing, we may soon be.
As new cases reported in the region trend downward, we finally have the opportunity to pause and look back over the events of the last year and the lessons we may have learned.
There have been plenty of invaluable takeaways, like the importance of actively maintaining our mental health and our new understanding of the adaptability of our culture and species.
The most important lesson we’ve learned, however, is that our actions, even the smallest ones, can have an impact on other people.
It was easy to brush off simple things like washing our hands or covering our faces when we coughed as matters of personal choice before the pandemic, but the illness and death we’ve witnessed over the last year has shown us that even the small things can affect others.
It’s been uplifting to see that many of us prioritized public health and took recommended precautions to help control the spread of this deadly disease in our community.
With this knowledge, let’s apply the butterfly effect principle — that even tiny acts can have huge impacts in our community — to our post-pandemic lives.
What can you do to improve other’s lives?
We hope that this demonstrated power will lead to a swelling of volunteerism in our part of the Volunteer State.
After months of being cooped up in your house, sign up with Habitat For Humanity and help build a house for someone else. If you missed televised sports, enlist as a coach or support staff for a local children’s league.
We all know now that we can be the difference needed in someone else’s life. Let’s act like it.