Northeast Tennessee school officials unquestionably are between the proverbial rock and a hard place right now — the rock being the rise in active novel coronavirus infections and the hard place being the needs of students and their families.
When you throw in athletics, demanding parents, political pressures and the teachers’ wellbeing, school leaders are surrounded on all sides with little help in sight. Dealing with the unknowns surrounding COVID-19 trends makes decisions about in-person learning, remote instruction and sports a moving target.
These are truly unenviable times for school board members and administrators.
That’s why it was disappointing to see the misguided rhetoric hurled at Johnson City Board of Education members Monday night about the district’s decision to start the year with online classes. Anytime someone claims to speak on behalf of a “silent majority,” it reeks of hubris. One has to wonder how such silent information was gathered. If the reference is to the number of families who opted for in-person learning before the board made the decision to start online, those families were hardly silent.
But let’s say the claim is accurate. Even if a majority of parents disagree with a decision, a governing body is tasked with making choices based on numerous factors, not just the popularity of the decision. For a little civics lesson, that’s how a democratic republic works. Otherwise, we’d simply make all decisions from a count of hands in a town hall or hold constant referendums.
The factors at hand include the health of students and employees, as well as the preferred method of delivery and the burden at-home instruction puts on working parents. School leaders in the region are not just listening to a so-called minority of concerned parents and educators. They are at least in part following the epidemiology — an evolving situation with COVID-19 but nonetheless the best guide available — with a recommended index of new COVID-19 infections against the county’s population.
Densely filling a school building easily could exacerbate community spread, potentially putting vulnerable people in jeopardy. Both Johnson City and Washington County were right to hold off until a clearer picture emerges.
Make no mistake, Johnson City School Superintendent Steve Barnett and other administrators in the region would like nothing better than to fill school buildings with children and teachers. The advantage of in-person instruction is incomparable, but neither Barnett nor the school board can wade into this situation as if it were a popularity contest.
It would seem, however, that a level of consistency would be in order. On Monday, school board Chairman Tim Belisle expressed that exact concern as the board weighed whether to continue with fall athletics amid the current infection rate. He was the sole board member to cast a vote against it. Belisle is correct that the board’s two decisions are incongruous, especially given the level of personal contact involved in athletics, not just on the fields of play, but also in locker rooms and during practices. If kids can’t be together in classrooms, how can they huddle, high-five and wrestle? How can people crowd into stadiums?
Barnett acknowledged on Tuesday that one athletic team at Science Hill High School already has faced quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure. He also acknowledged that a team of teachers at Liberty Bell Middle School and a Science Hill staff member were under quarantine for the same reason.
Some other area schools already have shut down practices and canceled games. Johnson City’s decision came the same day that East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland cast doubts on whether intercollegiate athletics could take place given the level of the outbreak. Several ETSU football players already had tested positive since arriving here this summer.
“I find it increasingly difficult to comprehend how we will have competitive athletics this fall,” Noland said in a webcast, noting that a decision likely would occur for the Southern Conference on Thursday.
How is Johnson City Schools’ dilemma any different than the university’s situation in the same town? It’s not.
Again, we understand the desire for normalcy. It’s especially important to return children to the best learning environments as soon as possible. That includes sports.
At this juncture, though, the Johnson City school board’s decision to proceed with athletics seems premature until more comprehensive data over a longer period is available. Sports should take no greater precedence than academics during this unfortunate quandary.