Over the past year, all of us have had to learn to cope with many changes in our lives. One of these changes has to do with our older family members in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Because of the virus, visitation has been greatly limited.
My sister-in-law was in a nursing home right at the beginning of the pandemic. For several weeks we were unable to visit her. But shortly before she passed away, we were able to spend a little time with her. We were given a mask to wear, and little did we know that we would be wearing them everywhere we went for the next year.
Another thing family had to cope with was the difference in funeral arrangements. We were fortunate that our family was able to have a small family service for our loved one. This meant a great deal to all of us.
Many families were not able to see their loved ones before they passed, but I heard of many nurses who helped the patients Facetime with their family. These nurses should receive a gold star for this.
In early March 2020, my sister moved into an assisted living facility in north Georgia. Very shortly after she moved in, they were quarantined to their rooms in order to keep down the spread of the virus. Box lunches were brought to their rooms three times a day. We were not able to visit her, and she was not able to interact with the other residents there. Staying in your room for almost a year can cause a great amount of stress. We could see that it was taking a toll on her wellbeing.
Even though we had to travel three hours to get there, we went, hoping we would be able to at least see her at the window. The first day there, we stood outside her room and talked through an open window. We had to bend down in order to really communicate and that was hard on my back, but we managed. She handed family photos through the window, commenting on the grandchildren and recalling better days.
The next day we were so glad to learn that they would let her come outside with us. We meet in their beautiful yard at a gazebo and spent about three hours catching up with her. This meant so much to her and us as well.
The following week after we were there, the restrictions were lifted and they can now have visitors and visit outside with other residents who are there. All of this makes life there much better for my sister and gives us more peace of mind.
I heard a reporter on TV tell the story of how it was when he got to visit his mother in a nursing home for the first time in a year. I also saw a young boy relate his story about getting to hug his grandparents after many months. Adults and children have had to cope with many strong [and strange] emotions during this time.
I am not sure how teachers have coped with all they have had to do this last year. I am sure that many of them have done their very best under extremely difficult circumstances. Some even had to cope with job loss due to lower student enrollments. It remains to be seen how much the students have learned over the last year. Perhaps next school year will reveal if they have coped with all the hurdles the pandemic has brought.
As we come to the end of “the year of Covid” you may grieve over family and friends lost. We may be thankful for ways we were able to persevere, like with social distancing and multi-colored masks. We can hope that next school year will be better for teachers and students. We can enjoy the beautiful spring weather, and learn to cope with whatever comes our way.
Brighter days are surely ahead of us.