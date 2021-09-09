A good idea is worth repeating and one of the best we’ve seen of late comes from Chief Andy Slagle of the town of Unicoi Police Department.
Chief Slagle thought the department should “serve” the community in a different way by handing residents food and drink at a Cookout with the Cops held Sept. 4 at Unicoi Elementary School. The free event featured food, music and family-friendly activities such as vehicle and K-9 displays and a variety of games.
“A lot of times when the community deals with law enforcement or any type of public service it’s usually not in the best of circumstances,” Chief Slagle said. “I wanted to kind of change that.”
And that he did. The Unicoi County High School Students Against Drunk Driving Club and Unicoi County First Responder Support Team also attended the event. So did local public service organizations such as Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services, Unicoi County Search and Rescue, Unicoi Volunteer Fire and Rescue and other local law enforcement agencies.
“I think that’s a big thing with law enforcement nowadays,” Slagle said. “Everybody’s got to get out there and talk to each other, not just in bad situations, and that’ll hopefully make us more approachable.”
The Cookout with the Cops event ran from noon until 4 p.m., was open to the community, and it was well attended. While the goal of the event was to foster positive relationships between the police department and community members, Slagle said having a good time was an important part of it.
“Music and food is always good,” Slagle said.
Chambers of commerce or similar organizations throughout Northeast Tennessee should be planning similar events. If it’s too late to plan for this year, a Cookout with the Cops should be on every community agenda for 2022, but expanded.
The event should not just include police, but all emergency services including fire departments.
What a wonderful opportunity for community and/or county residents to meet and greet the people they rely on for their very lives at times and to thank them for past services where you may have been helped at an accident or fire.
Public servants in emergency responder situations who put their lives on the line for us every day they leave their home are well deserving of our praise and support and an event like this provides the means to do it.
Great idea Chief Slagle. Let’s hope we see similar events throughout the region next year.