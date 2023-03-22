Congratulations to the 2023 Tennessee Class 1A boys basketball champions the Hampton High School Bulldogs!
The hometown athletes snapped Middleton High School’s 25-win streak in the final to finish the season with an outstanding record of 29-8.
The hard work put in by Coach Ned Smith and his team paid off, and Hampton will have another banner to hang, a trophy to make room for and maybe a road sign to install — all well-deserved.
On Sunday, the team received a hero’s welcome returning from Murfreesboro, complete with a police escort for their bus and a volley of celebratory silly string from cheering fans when they stepped off at the high school.
We hope the players are walking tall back at school this week. This is one of the accomplishments they will remember for the rest of their lives.
Two other teams earned spots at the state tournaments and deserve recognition as well.
Unicoi County High School’s Blue Devils made it to the Class 3A quarterfinal game, the school’s first appearance at the state championships in 37 years.
The boys put up a fight against the Haywood High School Tomcats, but unfortunately could not come away with the win.
University High School’s Buccaneers were taken out of the postseason by Middleton, the team Hampton beat in the championship game.
The Bucs were on their first tournament appearance since 2008 and only the third in the school’s history.
We know it’s disappointing to work for that trophy for so long only to come up just a little short, but the boys playing for these high-caliber teams should be proud too.
They accomplished something hundreds of other teams were competing for. That’s special.
In time, the sting of defeat will fade, and we hope they will realize how well they did.
Once again, a hardy congratulations to Hampton and all of our local teams!
