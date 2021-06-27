Do the federal and state tax laws favor wealthy individuals and corporations? According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy there were 55 Fortune 500 profitable corporations that paid zero federal income taxes in 2020. Their pretax revenue totaled $40.5 billion according to their required annual financial reports.
The Republican Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 legislation lowered the corporation tax rate from 35% to 21%. Neither the Republican corporate tax cut nor the 2020 Cares Act closed the web of loopholes that give corporations the opportunity to dodge taxes during a profitable year. The legislation also failed to require a minimum tax to be paid by all profitable corporations. At the suggested minimum tax rate of 15% to be paid by all 55 profitable corporations, the tax revenue for the U.S. government would have been $6.07 billion.
FedEx, a $79 billion global transportation, business services, technology and logistics business, serving 220 countries and territories was one of the 55 corporations. Headquartered in Memphis, FedEx paid zero tax on $1.219 billion in U.S. earned net income in 2020. The corporation received a $230 million tax rebate. The net tax rate for FedEx was a minus 18.9%. Yes, a minus tax rate because of the tax rebate. FedEx operates on a fiscal year from July 1 to June 30 the next year.
From fiscal years 2015 through 2020, FedEx returned over $9.8 billion to shareowners through stock repurchases and dividends, including an 8% reduction in outstanding shares and more than tripled the company’s quarterly dividend.
The company approved a share repurchase program of up to 25 million shares in January 2016. Since then, the corporation has repurchased 18.7 million common shares for $5.6 billion. Approximately 6.3 million shares are remaining under the same authorization.
The response from FedEx about paying zero federal income tax was that the money not paid legally by the tax law will be used to make investments in the company that could lead to more jobs. Those individuals taking the new jobs will be paying the income tax on their earnings. We all know that demand for services drives employment, not extra money in the cash account or the lowering of any tax liabilities.
FedEx did not take any of the “free” money offered in the Cares Act but instead borrowed money using the normal financial channels that require the money to be repaid with interest in the future. FedEx does support having users of our infrastructure paying for the improvements that are needed in our country. FedEx opposes any corporation tax increases. Why should they worry, they are already paying zero taxes even when the rate was lowered?
Because of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 FedEx was able to enjoy a zero federal income tax on $6.9 billion of U.S. net income for the past three years. The founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO of FedEx Frederick Smith’s current annual compensation is $11,125,800 plus benefits. He is listed as #446 in this year’s richest list in the world by Forbes more than doubling his net worth from 2020.
Mr. Smith owns 14,595,728 units of FedEx stock as of April 15. Recently, the stock price for a share was $315.59, an all time high. The stock owned by the CEO is worth more than $4.6 billion. His growth in wealth has accelerated with the value of a share of stock increasing as the corporation pays zero federal income tax, repurchases their stock and increases their dividend payout. Such moves demonstrate the company’s sound financial position and gives investors confidence in the stock, thus driving the price of the stock up.
As shares of FedEx are repurchased by the corporation, the number of outstanding shares decline resulting in an increase in earnings per share which most often results in an increase in the price per share on the open market, thus improving the wealth of the owners of the corporation. FedEx is not alone in repurchasing shares of the corporation stock and paying zero income taxes.
At an annual dividend rate of $2.60 per share of stock owned in FedEx, Mr. Smith earned more than $37.9 million in FedEx dividends last year. The corporation paid zero federal income tax so that enables a higher dividend rate for FedEx stock owners including the CEO.
Mr. Smith pays zero state income tax on his earnings in Tennessee because the state does not have an income tax law. Do you think he objects to paying 9.75% sales tax (Tennessee sales tax of 7% and Memphis sales tax of 2.75%) on taxable items he purchases during the year?
Suppose he spent $200,000 of his more than $48 million in personal income for the year on purchases requiring Tennessee sales tax. The tax amount would be $19,500. In what other state can you earn over $48 million in income and only pay around $20K in state sales taxes and zero state income tax?
The Republican state legislature under Governor Haslam in 2016 reduced the Hall Income tax rate from 6 percent to 5 percent. In the years following, the Republican legislature continued reducing the tax rate yearly and finally eliminated Hall Income Tax, phasing it out over the last three year period ending in December 2020.
The tax rate for the wealthy who own dividend paying stock is now zero. For the year 2020 (due in 2021) the rate was one percent. Mr. Smith will pay zero taxes to the state of Tennessee on his dividend income for this year, a savings of more than $1.13 million dollars at the 3 percent rate for stock in FedEx currently owned.
Repealing the Hall Income Tax made Tennessee’s tax system more regressive than it was already because it benefited the top 5% of the wealthiest taxpayers the most while the majority of Tennesseans received no benefit at all.
So you say, I do not own any stock therefore it does no harm to me. However, it did harm you as 37.5% of the Hall Income Tax revenue collected in a community (city/county) was returned to that community. Johnson City and Washington County lost a revenue source from the Hall Income Tax. The amount lost by larger cities and counties in Tennessee was significant. When any city or county loses a revenue source, government leaders have to either cut services to the community or increase other taxes to offset the revenue lost.
The answer to the question at the beginning of this article now has an answer thanks to the Republican Legislature. Tennessee leads the nation with the highest combined average state and local sales tax in the country. Tennessee is one of only 13 states taxing non-restaurant food purchases. The tax burden for Tennessee’s poorest 20 percent of taxpayers is the 14th highest among all the states.