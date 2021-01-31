Communicating with others is important no matter what the circumstances you find yourself in. During this unusual time of the pandemic, communicating with others has been very necessary. Whether it was a phone call, an email, Skype, Facetime, or Zoom, making a connection with others has been very helpful. Recently I was thinking how bad these times would have been if we were without any of these technologies.
Our students have been able to somewhat continue their education in one of these ways. Even though this did not take the place of in-class learning, it did give students an opportunity to keep in touch. Hopefully most are trying to do their best and are learning a great deal.
The medical field really did take advantage of the various means of communication. We heard on the news about nurses using their phones to let their patients say a last goodbye to their families who could not come to visit them. I am sure this was particularly meaningful to family members.
Doctors made Zoom calls to some of their patients. Cellphones were very useful when you went for a doctor’s appointment. You had to call the office to announce your arrival, and they would call you to say when you could come in. All of these things were so necessary in order to keep us free from the virus.
I am used to my cellphone and emails, but I had never used Zoom until a few weeks ago. My first experience was participating in a Bible study at my church with Zoom. I had trouble knowing when to mute and unmute, but was able to learn how and enjoyed the experience.
At Thanksgiving time, a number of our close family members were not able to be with us. However, it seemed like we were together because we had several cell phones that were used to Facetime our family scattered across the state. Each were able to tell what we were thankful for and enjoy hearing and seeing all 17 of our clan.
When Christmas rolled around, we again were not able to have all family members here with us. It seemed strange without them, but on the day after Christmas we coordinated a Zoom session from four different households — just wonderful! We didn’t get to hug all the grandchildren, but we saw them and heard them share their Christmas activities.
Technology is great, but it must be used in the right way. I can send a note of encouragement to all my Sunday school class members at one time in a matter of minutes. A dying father or mother can see and talk to their family members and express love and encouragement. Students can continue their education, and my family can keep in touch even in a pandemic.
Recently, we have heard of incidents of these means of technology being used in many wrong ways. From notorious “Zoom bombing” incidents to phishing scams, technology with the wrong motives often can be disastrous. Words and actions matter, and we must be careful how we use these wonderful tools to communicate with others. After all, social distance does not have to mean emotional distance.