We recently experienced the 27th deadly shooting in schools. Nineteen students and two teachers died. The 18-year-old gunman was killed by police. This adds to the 169 total school-related shooting deaths since 1999. After each of these tragedies, Congress engaged in extensive debate on laws that could reduce gun violence. But no meaningful legislation has passed.
In many cases, any legislative action to reduce gun violence is believed by some to infringe on Second Amendment rights. This is often cited by the National Rifle Association as they lobby hard to maintain the right to bear arms with few restrictions. They have provided nearly $100 million to Republicans since the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012 which killed 20 students and six adults.
Republicans not in favor of gun safety should take a close look at the deaths that could be stopped if a logical interpretation of the Second Amendment was employed. It is shown by credible studies that allowing restrictions on who can bear arms — violent criminals, people with mental illness and those who have expressed an interest in harming someone with a gun, would be effective. This would not violate anyone’s Second Amendment rights.
I believe in the right to bear arms. I am a gun owner who began carrying a shotgun at 12 years old to hunt in Southwest Virginia. I understood gun safety and what the gun could do. The gun I carried wasn’t like an AR-15 assault weapon. We shouldn’t have the right to bear arms that are similar to those being used in the military or law enforcement. That’s common sense.
A number of actions are being considered to reduce deaths by gun violence. A few that have been discussed lately are reinstating the ban on assault weapons, implementing background checks on those attempting to purchase firearms, and the passage of red flag laws that permit those believed to be capable of gun violence to be reported to law enforcement.
We have various laws in different states that address some of these issues. But many agree that the issue can only be addressed by passing federal laws. The reasoning for this is obvious. In our region, for example, we’re only a short drive from Virginia and North Carolina. Kentucky is not too far away. If Tennessee bans the sale of assault weapons and Virginia doesn’t, a 22-mile drive to Bristol from Johnson City can result in a weapon being purchased. If background checks are not implemented nationwide, the same problem will exist.
It has been shown that states that require universal background checks for firearm purchases, background checks on ammunition purchases, and firearm identification reduce the number of firearm deaths by 15%. So, if nationwide background checks were required thousands of deaths could be prevented.
Red flag laws are intended to prevent the purchase or possession of firearms by anyone with a history of violence, whether it be a felony or a misdemeanor, or those who are at an extreme risk of committing violence to themselves or others. This could be someone who has mentioned committing a violent action, or someone with mental health problems that could be capable of gun violence.
There are many other approaches that could be taken. But a couple of things are true. First, gun violence prevention will take a comprehensive approach that allows different laws and methods based on the circumstances at hand. But these must be implemented nationwide that allows local officials to have several actions at their disposal.
Simply enacting mandatory background checks cannot keep guns out of the hands of everyone bent on inflicting gun violence. Red flag laws will not always reveal planning to shoot someone. More people are killed with other weapons than assault rifles. But, if there were none available in the nation, those wishing to kill many people would not have the weapons that have been used in many of the mass shootings.
I hope our senators, who are the barriers that prevent the passage of gun violence legislation, will do to their job soon.
We cannot have more innocent people killed because of their inaction.