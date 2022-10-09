Nearly a year after I started working on an old, rusty, stubborn vehicle, I realized I’m having trouble stopping.
Some — like my wonderful, yet not mechanically inclined partner — might call my unexplainable affection for a 47-year-old truck a strange obsession, but I don’t see it as a serious issue. The stopping problem I’m having is with the brakes.
The original problem I had was that they don’t work. It’s a pretty big problem when considering the expected functions of automobiles. Going is a major part of the equation, but stopping after you’re going is at least as — if not more — important.
Digging into the brakes on this Ford Courier to solve that problem, I found more — and more specific — problems.
I’ve worked on brakes before, but that work has been on more modern disc brakes, not drum brakes, like this little truck has. It’s also sort of an oddball, too, with two cylinders and pistons per wheel pushing the brake pads into the drum instead of a single cylinder.
Turns out, those cylinders were my problem. Not to get too technical, they were rusted and weren’t pushing.
I ordered four new cylinders for the two front wheels and smugly waited for them to arrive in the mail, knowing my stopping problems would soon be over.
Wrong.
Replacing the driver’s side went surprisingly well, but the passenger’s side went surprisingly poorly. Every one of the rusty, decades-old brake lines snapped at the fittings when I tried to disconnect them.
Now I needed new brake lines and fittings.
You can’t just walk into an auto parts store and buy new, exact-fit front brake lines for a 1975 Ford Courier, so I knew I’d have to buy bulk line and loose fittings, cut and bend the lines and flare the ends myself.
Fine, but none of the store-bought fittings fit. The truck was made by a Japanese company and assembled and rebadged in the U.S.
Only the United States, Liberia and Myanmar use imperial measurements these days, so I assumed I needed run-of-the-mill metric fittings.
Wrong. Well, sort of.
I tried both metric and standard to no avail, but a 15-year-old post on a forum for Mazda vehicles said some of them used metric fittings, but the threads were coarser (more pitched) pre-1979 on brake lines.
Great. I’ll try that. Not at your standard parts store, though.
I only found one source for the fittings I needed online. A specialized company in Clarksville offered them.
I recently bought them, checked the fit of the fittings, then cut, bent and flared the lines.
As of writing this, the lines and cylinders are installed, but I haven’t put in brake fluid or tested anything yet.
I’m hoping everything will work perfectly and beautifully, but I’m not expecting it. Even if they work, I’ll likely find issues when I start working on the rear.