A colleague surprised me last week when he said he was planning to plant his garden over the weekend.
My plants are still tender little seedlings in my indoor nursery, and I won’t put them outside in the ground until the end of the month.
A colleague surprised me last week when he said he was planning to plant his garden over the weekend.
My plants are still tender little seedlings in my indoor nursery, and I won’t put them outside in the ground until the end of the month.
Conventional wisdom says to wait until Mother’s Day — mid-May — to put out vulnerable plants. It’s well after the last chance for cold weather in most areas of the contiguous 48 states, which means those greens won’t be frozen and damaged.
This traditional planting date is why so many home improvement stores and nurseries have big sales on Mother’s Day weekend.
Getting a little more specific, most seed packets and plant labels will tell you when to plant based on your area’s average last frost date, a calendar date calculated using climate data of when the spring’s last frost occurred in the past.
Online resources like the Farmer’s Almanac and davesgarden.com have handy resources to help you figure out your last frost and when to plant specific plants.
In Johnson City, our last average frost is in late April, so I’m planning on transplanting the tomatoes and peppers I’ve been growing and the beans I’ll plant in the first week or two of May — pretty close to Mother’s Day.
That same gardening colleague of mine who got a jumpstart on the season also mentioned that it seems to him, our springs are starting earlier. Sure, we still have variations in temperature in March and April, but the redbud and dogwood winters haven’t been so wintry.
The Environmental Protection Agency said that for much of the U.S., our changing climate has brought earlier last frosts in the spring and later first frosts in the fall.
Looking at weather data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it appears the average length of the growing season — the time between the last and first frosts — has increased in the country by nearly two weeks since 1895.
The western states have been affected more than those in the east, and the increase seems to have picked up significantly since 1970.
In our state, the growing season has only been lengthened by four days, but California’s season has increased by 51.
Some growers may rejoice knowing that they have more time to harvest, but the EPA warns that the warming could also bring invasive plants and animals and could increase the need for irrigation in some places.
I still think my colleague planted too early, but we’ll just have to wait and see what the future brings.
News Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.