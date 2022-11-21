As the weather is getting colder, you can feel a quickening in the air.
With me, this quickening often finds me in the kitchen. I’ve been re-purposing some empty pickle jars by doing some pickling of my own.
It also doesn’t hurt to check out the local farmers’ markets for some canning ideas along with adding some variety to my pantry.
Recently, my dining partner and I had spent the morning shopping at produce stands down in the southern part of Washington County.
Coming home, we decided to stop at the Telford Diner for lunch.
First impressions
From Jonesborough, take Old State Route 34 (now U.S. Highway 321) south toward Greeneville.
Just before you reach the Jonesborough Flea Market’s big barn, turn left onto Telford Road. Follow Telford Road, passing Methodist Church Road on your right. Take the next right at Mill Springs Road. The Telford Diner is the yellow block building with two stars on the front, located about 200 yards further along on your right. There’s plenty of parking all around the building, and more next to the railroad tracks just up the hill.
As you step inside the Telford Diner, you find yourself in an open-plan dining area, backed by a cashier and carry-out counter with an expansive kitchen behind. Owners Warren and Vickie Browder are still running the place together with their server Crystal, and still keeping their customers happy and well-fed.
The stockroom doorway on your right leads to the diner’s unisex restroom. The dining area is as I recalled from earlier visits with my dining partner; wonderfully cluttered and comfortable as your favorite slippers. Sadly, the buffet line is no more, though the Browders still do a Saturday morning breakfast buffet (of sorts) that could almost be an “all-you-can-eat” affair.
It took me a long moment’s eyeballing to spot the sign announcing that the “Brotherhood of Possum Pluckers Meet Here First Saturday of the Month.” Nice to know some things never change.
Selections
My dining partner and I had arrived at lunch time, so that is what we ordered from our server, Crystal.
My dining partner’s choice was a Telford Burger ($4.59) and a side order of sweet potato fries.
I decided that I wanted to try the Telford Diner’s pork tenderloin plate ($6.95) sided with French fries and a garden side salad.
How it tastes
My dining partner was especially taken with the sweet potato fries. Sliced thin and then deep-fried, my partner’s sweet potato fries had a nutty sweetness with a top-note of bitterness from those fries that still had some sweet potato skin on the fry itself.
Her Telford Burger was particularly scrumptious to my dining partner. A one-third pound of lean ground beef is cooked to order (medium to medium well, in my dining partner’s preference) then staked with both white and yellow American cheese slices, several slices of lean and crisp bacon, fresh fronds of leafy lettuce, sliced onions and tomatoes plus a smear of mayonnaise; a cup of dill pickle slices nestling between burger and fries. I had a bite, and could see what my dining partner’s smile was all about.
My pork tenderloin plate was good, though the pork tenderloin was sliced too thin and cooked too long to be considered a “tender” loin anymore.
My French fries were commissary made and of crinkle-cut configuration, but well-prepared with just the right amount of time taken in the fry pot to make them crisp and golden on the outside, while steaming hot and fluffy on the inside.
While I normally don’t mention my meal’s garden salad, this one was so good and fresh I ordered seconds.
The bottom line
As my dining partner and I enjoyed our meals, a steady stream of hungry customers entered the Telford Diner. Whether being seated in the dining area by Crystal, or picking up a carry-out order, every Telford Diner customer was treated to a smile, a kind word and the same excellent customer service.
This friendly and personal attention to each customer they meet on a daily basis is the hallmark of the care Warren and Vickie Browder and Crystal give every day.
This same customer service, plus the great atmosphere and their excellent food are the reason the Telford Diner is a landmark in Washington County.
Well done, folks.