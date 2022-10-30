Shuly Cawood, Community Voices

Shuly Cawood, Community Voices

We checked the weekend forecast before we left for Blowing Rock: sunny and highs in 60s, the perfect kind of mountain autumn weather. We pictured coffee and eggs for early breakfasts, walks in the woods and around Bass Lake, the late afternoon sun slanting across our faces as we sat on a porch.

We packed up the car and drove across the state line and into North Carolina. The day was heading into evening, and my parents were with us, and the four of us were chatting as we drove along a winding country road.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video