Charles Moore, Community Voices

Charles Moore

I suppose there are some of us who think we’ve had enough rain. We are fortunate to live where the weather currently favors some rain but is changing to disfavor snow. Or is that just my imagination?

Easily enough, today’s rain could be the last for a while. Beyond the next few days’ forecast, nothing says we could not have a drought. West Tennessee is currently in a mild drought condition. I hope their rainfall improves. The thing to remember is that droughts do not announce themselves.

