I suppose there are some of us who think we’ve had enough rain. We are fortunate to live where the weather currently favors some rain but is changing to disfavor snow. Or is that just my imagination?
Easily enough, today’s rain could be the last for a while. Beyond the next few days’ forecast, nothing says we could not have a drought. West Tennessee is currently in a mild drought condition. I hope their rainfall improves. The thing to remember is that droughts do not announce themselves.
We are all aware of the seriousness of drought in the West. Whether it ends soon, and the folks there don’t suffer much more, is a good question. The occasional downpour doesn’t do much good. As the earth continues to warm and water evaporation increases, bringing these irregular rains, every one of us ought to be on notice that water could become scarce rather quickly. Our recent relatively mild snow-less winters might be a sign of trouble on the water front. We can be optimistic. We should be optimistic. But first we need to be realistic.
Realistically, water supplies across the country are very unevenly distributed. Also, we do not have much of a strong history for sharing natural resources across state lines. The old saw goes something like “we’re lucky to have six inches of good soil and the fact that it rains.” That works fine in the plains and eastward. Not so much west of the Rockies.
I do not pretend to know or offer any solution to water shortages. I am willing to bet that there are a whole host of snake-oil salesmen out there with a plan that will fix the problem, for a price. And at the same time each state will attempt to keep their state moist as if building dams or prohibiting car washes fixes the problem of it always raining “over there,” and not “over here.”
It is not inconceivable for two states’ National Guards to face off on opposite banks just to keep someone from pirating water. That’s how we solve problems in this country. We stomp and parade and make promises and then, sometimes, compromise. The Colorado River Basin states have only had several decades to attempt solving their water shortages. Nothing has been done yet.
It seems to me we have to solve two problems at once, which is near nigh impossible for the Lower 48 to do. One is to slow the climate warming cycle that causes the atmosphere to reorder where it rains. The other is to make sense at the local level about water usage. I’m only half kidding about prohibiting car washes.
Using water that returns to the water table whether in a potable form or not is different from contaminating water beyond usefulness. San Diego County is trying to reclaim waste water, not the most agreeable idea but probably better than dying of thirst. What are we supposed to do when the tap goes dry or turns on us like a serial killer (as in Flint, Michigan)? Those conditions go beyond easy answers and into the real problems of a tragic nature. Trucking in bottled water only assumes someone else has a surplus they are willing to part with. We have to remove ourselves from the idea that someone else will come to help us. Yet, cooperation is a tough pill to swallow.
It is a quandry that we either are just too wasteful of our water or there are just too many people. The racist/nationalist accusation that the problem is caused by someone else ought to have worn out its welcome by now. But demand for resources will only give the richer countries limited wiggle room. At some point, conceivably, something will have to give. As many science-fiction writers have expressed for decades about continental water shortages, the entire order breaks down. We’re not talking something silly like disrupted cell service or limited coffee every other day at Starbucks. We’re talking about getting a glass of water in the morning and only getting air out of the faucet.
All this gloom and doom requires a better problem solver than this mere typist. Don’t let it keep you awake. Just think about it the next time we’re a week or 10 days without rain.