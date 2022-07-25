Driving about six miles or so north from Johnson City on Unaka Avenue (TN Highway 400) is the town of Watauga, Tennessee.
Watauga is a postcard of a town having one main street (Hwy. 400) with several businesses proudly emphasizing “local” origins and clientele, the most vigilantly-manned 20 mph speed limit in the state, some very pretty and comfortable homes, and the Country Diner, East Tennessee’s best-kept secret.
First impressions
From Johnson City, take Unaka Avenue (TN Hwy 400) north out of town. At six miles you’ll cross the Watauga River and bear right into the town of Watauga’s limits. Pay particular attention to the speed limit of 20 mph, as the Watauga Police Department is vigilant in its civic duties. Tucked away in an elbow of Highway 400 is the location of the Country Diner where 4th Avenue joins the town’s main street. There is adequate parking all around the restaurant, though it can be a bit sparse on the 4th Avenue side.
An early trip to my eye doctor found my dining partner and me returning to Johnson City. Having had enough of traffic in four lanes, we decided on a nice quiet drive home through Watauga, and stopping for breakfast at the Country Diner while we were at it.
We arrived at 10:30 a.m. on a Tuesday to find the Country Diner’s parking lot just “middlin’ full.”
The interior of the Country Diner is compact to the point of snugness with a decor and ambience best described as “Country Cluttered.” The restaurant has seating for about 20 patrons inside, while another 16 or so can dine al fresco on the front deck.
The kitchen occupies the rear half of the building, separated from the dining area by a cashier and carry-out station, where you’ll find a very busy Jolene as hostess and server for the restaurant’s proprietors Audrey and Donna, who are also the cooks.
Selections
After parking the car, my dining partner and I entered the Country Diner, where we were greeted by Jolene who had just cleared and wiped down our table. After a quick glance through the menu, my dining partner ordered the Little Man’s Breakfast ($7.29) being two eggs fried the way my dining partner likes them; “over – medium well.” Matched with her eggs were three strips of crispy-fried bacon, and a good quantity of fried hash brown potatoes. With due consideration, I ordered a bacon and cheese three-egg omelet, ($6.79) sided with a fresh-baked biscuit. My dining partner suggested we get an order of the Country Diner’s incomparable biscuits & gravy ($3.89) to share between us. This sounded good, so I did.
How it tastes
My three-egg bacon and cheese omelet was very good, with the bacon fried just the way I like it (crisp, but not too crisp) with two slices of American cheese melted on top of the omelet instead of inside. The accompanying biscuit was of the fresh, scratch-made variety, very nice with just the barest smidge of real butter on it.
My dining partner’s Little Man’s breakfast did not disappoint her. Audrey cooked those two fried eggs “over – medium well” exactly the way my partner wanted them, with the egg white cooked through and the egg yolk cooked until “not runny,” yet not cooked through. Her bacon was fried crisper than mine, and while I wouldn’t have wanted it on my plate, it didn’t linger very long on my dining partner’s. Her hash brown potatoes, though commissary-sourced were very good with just some black pepper as seasoning. The biscuits and gravy were also good, being two of the aforementioned scratch-made numbers, cut in half and blanketed in some very tasty and very for-real bacon gravy. Again, black pepper was all the seasoning the biscuits would need.
The bottom line
In addition to breakfast, the Country Diner does an excellent lunch (featuring a superb club sandwich) and a supper menu with daily specials. Jolene, Audrey and Donna are capable and professional, and your fellow diners are as friendly a community of East Tennesseans as you are likely to find anywhere in this end of the state.
Just remember to take your time driving through Watauga while you are on your way to the Country Diner.
