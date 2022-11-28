The days are getting shorter and the weather is getting colder.
Isn’t it great that our neighbors in Tennessee’s Oldest Town have found a remedy for these short days and cold nights?
Vega’s Fiesta Mexican Restaurant last appeared in these pages in July 2020, just as the weight of that era’s “Interesting Times” was laying a heavy hand on everything and everybody. Vega’s Fiesta responded to inside dining closure edicts by converting the restaurant’s back lot into an attractive dining patio, capping it with a comfortable outdoor bar pavilion.
Recently, my dining partner and I returned from Greeneville late one afternoon, and decided to stop at Vega’s Fiesta for a fashionably-early supper.
First impressions
Vega’s Fiesta Mexican Restaurant is located on the Andrew Johnson Highway (U.S. Highway 11E), about two miles further south past the stoplights at Persimmon Ridge Road, (the left turn to Wetlands Water Park). You will find Vega’s Fiesta’s parking lot on your left, just after Hilbert Circle. There is plenty of parking all around the front of the restaurant and more out back.
Where the outdoor patio and pavilion served about 80 patrons, Vega’s Fiesta’s inside dining area can accommodate about the same number at any one time. Décor is what I call “Northern Mexican Minimalist,” which enhances rather than detracts from anyone’s meal enjoyment.
Entry via the front door finds you in front of the cashier and carry-out counter, with a nicely informative view into the kitchen, and access to the restrooms further along.
The restaurant was quiet, with mariachi music playing softly in the background, being about one-third full when my dining partner and I arrived. Our server, Olivia, greeted us and showed us to our table.
Selections
After ordering drinks, I ordered one of Vega’s Fiesta’s Primavera quesadillas ($9.99) with Spanish rice instead of refried beans.
My dining partner took some time with her menu choice, backtracking through the entries at least twice before settling on a half-order of Vega’s Fiesta’s Combination Nachos ($9.49).
How it tastes
My Primavera quesadilla was a dinner-sized flour tortilla packed with a delicious combination of fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms and onions, plated with some Spanish-style rice, a sturdy guacamole recipe, fresh lettuce, some sour cream and one of the best and freshest pico di gallo relishes I’ve ever tasted. On top of all this fresh produce was laid strips of grilled white meat chicken, marinated with what my dining partner thought was a blend of bitter orange juice and some red wine vinegar. The chicken was finished with a dusting of extra spices of indeterminate origin, then layered into the veggie-laden flour tortilla and topped with queso blanco (a Mexican cheese similar in taste and texture to Monterey Jack cheese.)
The quesadilla was then returned to the skillet for melting the cheese and finishing. I am here to tell you that Vega’s Fiesta builds one of the best and tastiest quesadillas I have ever had. It is the best method I have found for having to eat your vegetables.
Meanwhile, my dining partner was enjoying her plate of Vega’s Fiesta Combination Nachos. Here, the kitchen at Vega’s Fiesta combines the same marinated white meat chicken that was in my Primavera quesadilla, adds strips of lean marinated carne asada-style beef, plus a remarkably flavorful blend of chorizo, (Mexican sausage to us Anglos) laid out on a bed of crunchy-fresh corn tortilla chips. After being topped with the queso blanco I spoke of earlier, the Combination Nachos took a trip under the stove’s ‘salamander’ heating element for a couple of minutes to melt the cheese and bring the Combination Nachos to perfection. Serve on a warm dinner plate with fresh lettuce, sour cream and more of that pico di gallo relish.
I guarantee you’ll have a smile on your face just like my dining partner did.
The bottom line
All told, my dining partner and I were well-satisfied with the entrees we ordered, the décor and the service at Vega’s Fiesta Mexican Restaurant.
The cuisine is delicious, if a bit hard to pin down. Determining which culinary region of Mexico lends its creativity and skillset to the Vega’s Fiesta kitchen will be both a knowledge-building and scrumptious enterprise.
Obviously, my dining partner and indeed, the entire dine-around bunch need to accompany me on a return trip to solve this particular mystery.
Will we see you there?