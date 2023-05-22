Restaurateurs Moe Farrouki and Kinsey Holliday have performed a complete makeover of their former Primo’s property in Elizabethton. With their Primo’s menu now to be found at any of their local Black Olive restaurant locations, Farrouki and Holliday have been refining Tijuana’s menu, as well as its already excellent service record.
Our dine-around friend the Retiree and a colleague of hers joined my dining partner and me for a pleasant evening of dining out, and also to check on Tijuana’s ongoing progress toward success.
First impressions
From south Johnson City, take U.S. Highway 321 to Elizabethton, where it becomes West Elk Avenue. At the intersection with Hudson Drive, turn right, and then right again into the West Towne Square shopping center.
Tijuana’s is in the middle of the rear-most row of storefronts, with the big and bright “Tijuana’s” sign over the door. There is plenty of parking in front of the restaurant.
Tijuana’s has done some additional remodeling since my dining partner and I were here last. Moe and Kinsey have rearranged the restaurant’s dining area, adding room for five additional tables. The rearrangement continues into the rear dining room with a few more larger tables, along with a compact and well-appointed bar.
Selections
Our friend the Retiree joined us, bringing along her good friend and colleague, Beth. Both were in town for a few weeks before heading out on the road once more.
On the drive over, our discussion about Tijuana’s cuisine had Beth interested in just how varied the Tijuana’s menu was.
My dining partner told her that Moe and Kinsey favored cuisine from Oaxaca, (pronounced “Wah-hakka”) a state in south-central Mexico that offered a much more varied diversity than what you’d find at the typical “Tex-Mex”-style Mexican restaurant.
To help out, the Retiree decided to join Beth in her culinary quest and chose Tijuana’s pollo tropical ($11.99).
My choice of something light for my supper had me ordering the San Antonio salad topped with chicken ($11.99) plus a chile relleno a la carte ($2.99).
Meanwhile, my dining partner chose as her entrée three different kinds of tamales served up in Mexican street food-style ($13.99). My partner also added Tijuana’s own fresh-made guacamole, also a la carte ($4.99).
After some consideration, Beth opted for a mahi-mahi filled quesadilla grande ($14.99) with a side order of sautéed mushrooms ($2.99).
How it tastes
The Retiree’s pollo tropical was grilled chicken and pineapple cooked with Tijuana’s house salsa, then nestled onto a bed of seasoned rice and drizzled with melted queso. A bundle of steamed flour tortillas was on hand, but rarely required by the Retiree, who was happy indeed to linger over each forkful.
Meanwhile, I was enjoying my San Antonio salad, each element arranged on my platter not only for color and texture but also for ease of access. I was particularly taken with how well the Mexican street corn matched up with the fresh onions, grilled chicken and jalapeno pepper sections. All of my salad was very well done indeed. My chile relleno was also good, though almost lost in the flavorful mélange of my entrée.
I was privileged to sample some of my dining partner’s street tamale selection. The cheese tamale was stuffed with queso fresco, sliced jalapenos, tomatoes and onions. Her chicken tamale had shredded white meat chicken marinated in tomatillo salsa and combined with green peppers, tomatoes and onions. Her shredded beef tamale was slow-simmered in a smooth and spicy mole sauce. All three were blanketed with the same mole sauce and some shredded cheese, and positively scrumptious.
Beth’s seafood quesadilla was “grande” in every sense of the word. The mahi-mahi was prepared simply, being grilled with green peppers tomatoes and onions, then used as the filling for a large, dinner-sized flour tortilla, which had a turn of its own on the grill to make sure the tortilla’s outside was properly crispy and flavorful. The dish was served with side orders of refried beans and Tijuana’s seasoned rice, and very good it was, too.
The bottom line
The four of us had a great time at Tijuana’s Mexican Restaurant. Moe Farrouki and Kinsey Holliday have another winner here. Their cuisine’s variety of offerings exemplifies how diverse the culinary arts of Mexico are. Tijuana’s is one of those rare restaurants where you will return again and again, just to try something different from the menu, then see and taste how Tijuana’s kitchen has done it again.
Our only hope is that Moe and Kinsey can keep Tijuana’s menu updated in a timely manner.