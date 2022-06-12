At least 81.4 million Americans owned guns in 2021. In the United States there are more than 11 million military-style weapons in the hands of individuals. Gun manufacturers are profiting on the death of our citizens.
In 2022, according to the Pew Research Center, 51.6% of adults in Tennessee have guns in their homes. Estimates of total gun ownership in the United States have almost reached 400 million. The estimates are difficult because not all guns are registered and some owners have multiple guns.
We have studied the deadliest shootings at Columbine High School (1999), Sandy Hook Elementary School (2012) and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (2018). Have we learned anything that would mitigate risks that school children and teachers could face daily? Our mission should be that we are never going to say, “We never thought it would happen here.”
Nineteen school children and two teachers were killed during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “When you lose your child, you lose your future,” said a mother of a child killed in a mass shooting in Australia. Guns are a clear and present danger to all school-aged children and their teachers.
All schools have had police/sheriff departments, mental health professionals, school committees composed of administrators, teachers, students, and military professionals present multiple suggestions in an effort to reduce risks of a mass shooting on our school grounds.
Most schools in Northeast Tennessee have used teacher in-service time in an attempt to inform all school employees how to respond should an active shooter appear on their campus. Schools have had active shooter drills frequently during the school year in an attempt to lessen the risks.
School systems have purchased and placed metal detectors in various locations on a school campus. Schools that have funding have hired school resource officers, purchased video surveillance systems using federal funding, improved communications equipment between schools and law enforcement agencies, purchased additional warning systems, given all students and personnel photo ID badges, locked all outside entrances once students are in class, installed classroom panic alarms, learned appropriate de-escalation skills in school conflicts using crisis management tools, provided mental health services to school children and the list goes on. School campuses have been hardened.
We have spent billions of taxpayer dollars on what some would call evidence-based solutions and have not reached the point where students feel safe at school. In fact, some students feel less safe having a police officer with a gun on campus. Having gun rights requires having gun responsibilities that should be mandated by law.
Within the confines of every school shooting, we have some Republican politicians who immediately offer their prayers and condolences to the victims’ families and then go about their legislative business as if nothing ever occurred. They never offer any legislation that could stop school, church, grocery store or mall shootings by regulating the purchase of guns or ammunition. In fact, they have caused gun legislation to stall and not be passed in Congress and in state legislatures.
The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act is a federal law that protects firearms manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when crimes have been committed with their products. Lobbying by gun manufacturers got Congress to pass PLCAA and it was signed by President George W. Bush in 2005.
Daniel Defense, the Georgia manufacturer of the military-style rifle used in the Texas school shooting, markets a full line of firearms. Their marketing tools include the wording “freedom, passion and precision.”
The victims and their families in the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting lost their freedom and passion but the profiting manufacturer is protected by the PLCAA law.
Lawsuits have challenged the constitutionality of the PLCAA law. In the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting the court in February found the manufacturer, Remington, guilty. Nine families of the victims were awarded a negotiated $73 million verdict.
After the school shooting in Texas, most all Republicans immediately began to say we need to harden our schools more. It is in their political playbook.
Some states have given 18-year-olds the right to gun ownership without any form of training, background or mental health checks, or limiting the kind of gun or the quantity of ammunition they could purchase. That needs to be regulated by law.
There is no minimum age to possess rifles and shotguns in Tennessee. A person under the age of 18 is prohibited from knowingly possessing a handgun. Federal age restrictions impose stricter limits.
We frequently hear that an 18-year-old who can serve in the military should be able to purchase a gun. Most fail to realize that a member of the military is fully trained in the proper use of weapons before ever having one assigned to them. Yes, they do a mental health check also. A military weapon is designed to be used in a military conflict or war.
Some say we have a mental health crisis that needs to be addressed. The Texas shooter had no history of mental health issues. Yes, anyone who kills nineteen children and two teachers obviously had enormous hate that is related to mental stability.
Most gun owners say they need a gun for protection. If everyone has a gun, you don’t have any protection.
Some Republicans in Congress and state legislatures along with the former president have suggested that we need to arm our teachers by giving teachers guns and ammo. Would they give teachers military-style weapons, bulletproof vests, helmets and training? Will schools look more like prisons with armed guards? Should teachers become the ones who do the killing? It was a stupid response.
You will never hear Republicans say we need legislation to eradicate military-style weapons, provide background checks, regulate the purchase of guns or ammunition or stipulate gun training.
Blood money for political campaigns from the National Rifle Association seems to be more important than saving a child’s or teacher’s life. If that were not true, politicians would return the NRA political money immediately. That includes many state and federal Tennessee Republican politicians.
If we really want to prevent school shootings we must address and fix the numerous gaps in existing gun laws that make schools and school-aged children more vulnerable to any violence on or off school campuses and pass new laws aimed at better regulation of all guns.
The sad part of this debate is that too many school-aged children have died while adults failed to fix a growing gun problem. The best way to solve this issue once and for all is to elect members to the legislature and to Congress who will listen to their constituents and who will propose and pass gun control laws that hold manufacturers, businesses who sell guns and ammunition, and individual owners fully accountable with no loopholes and remove military-style weapons from the market and off our streets.
School-aged children deserve a better response from Congress and state legislatures other than condolences, hardening schools or monies to pay for funeral expenses.
It is not fair to ask an SRO or a policeman to defend against a mass shooter who has a bulletproof vest and greater weaponry power than that issued to a policeman or an SRO. Every school-aged child deserves to have citizens who will vote to remove members of Congress or state legislators that block key votes for gun control legislation.
Your child or grandchild could be involved in the next mass school shooting. Your vote is much more powerful than you realize, and you should utilize it during the election opportunities in Tennessee this year.
Ed McKinney of Johnson City is a retired business educator.