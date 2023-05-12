In my email inbox the other day, a message from the Farmers’ Almanac landed begging me to not pour out my pickle juice after all the pickles are gone.
Apparently there are a number of miraculous applications for used brine, and wasting it is tantamount to tossing out manna from heaven.
Some of the uses I had not heard of, like curing hiccups and heartburn and boosting the blooms of acid-loving plants, hydrangea and rhododendron among them.
Others I had heard of. The old farmers who write out the almanac recommended using it in recipes for an extra kick.
I’ve long used a dash of pickle juice in my filling for deviled eggs instead of vinegar. It’s a family tradition my mother taught me, and it’s delicious. It’s the only way my wife will eat them.
The other use I’d heard of — and don’t judge me for this — is for curing hangovers.
As the old wives’ tale goes, the morning after a raucous night on the town, when you’re feeling shriveled and achy-breaky, reach for a swig of pickle juice to perk you right up.
And those old wives might be right.
The biggest cause of hangover symptoms is dehydration. Drinking alcohol suppresses a hormone that tells your body to retain water. When too much water leaves your body as waste, you wake up with a headache and crampy muscles.
Pickle juice, like your favorite sports drink, has a high concentration of electrolytes, mostly sodium, but also potassium and magnesium.
These electrolytes are tiny particles with a slight electrical charge. They help your body maintain the water balance inside and outside your cells.
Replenishing your electrolytes and drinking water helps rehydrate your body quicker.
Early sailors and farmers had recipes for old-timey drinks called switchels that worked on the same principles of modern day sports drinks.
After sweating away in the fields or on the decks of ships, they’d refresh with these cool drinks made with vinegar — the electrolyte — and molasses, honey or sugar — a carbohydrate.
I tasted switchel several years ago at a Colonial living history site in Upstate New York. It was different but not offensive to my palate. A quick search online comes up with several switchel recipes worth trying for the brave.