After I made this, my roommate said it reminded her of Tigger. And no, the bright orange is not in homage to University of Tennessee, it comes for her love for her favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle- Michelangelo.
The time comes for every crafter when a great idea just doesn’t pan out. This isn’t my first time being in this situation, and it definitely won’t be my last!
Last month, I said I was going to write about my great idea to paint and decorate my younger brother’s graduation cap. Well, I started on it the other day but things didn’t exactly work out like I had hoped.
My brother loves the video game Skyrim — some might even say he’s obsessed with it. He asked me to do a Skyrim-themed design on his graduation cap with the quote “May your road lead you to warm sands.”
I had this great vision for a design inspired by the game’s opening screen with a dark gray background, a silverleaf dragon and the words printed out neatly in white.
I’ve been playing around with gesso, the stuff that makes canvases solid and paintable, and I figured I could just slap some of that onto the cap’s mortarboard and then paint away! Probably my first mistake was not looking up any tutorials to back up this method.
After making sure that the fabric was stretched nice and tight across the mortarboard, I brushed on about two layers of gesso and let it dry. Pretty soon, big bubbles started appearing. I don’t know if it was the wetness of the gesso seeping into the cardboard and causing trouble, or something about my application method but it just did not work.
I tried putting on some paint to see if the “bubbles” would be disguised by the dark gray, but it didn’t really help. The graduation cap is definitely not ruined, but the process is proving to be a challenge. Despite this setback, I am determined to figure out how to make it work! I might have to get creative with my methods, but I will definitely be looking up some tutorials to see how others have managed to do it.
Even though this project didn’t work out, I have been plenty successful with other crafts this month. I finished up the hexagon blanket from my last column by adding a teal border, and I think it turned out really nicely! I also crocheted a steering wheel cover for my roommate, and I’ve been working on finishing a blanket that has been a work in progress for quite a while.
Now that winter has almost officially melted into spring, I hope you find the inspiration and motivation to be creative! Whether it’s just coloring in a book, painting-by-numbers or making something with yarn, I find crafting to be a great way to manage stress.
Let me know what projects you’ve got going on and stay tuned to see how this graduation cap works out! Happy crafting!
Amber Brophy is the education reporter for the Johnson City Press. She covers both Washington County Schools and Johnson City Schools as well as local universities. Her column will be published the third Friday of every month. Contact her at abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com.