The time comes for every crafter when a great idea just doesn’t pan out. This isn’t my first time being in this situation, and it definitely won’t be my last!

Last month, I said I was going to write about my great idea to paint and decorate my younger brother’s graduation cap. Well, I started on it the other day but things didn’t exactly work out like I had hoped.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you