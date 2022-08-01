It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self.
No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
This also means that my favorite lakeside dining spot’s excellent menu has its equally superb view to go with it once again.
Yes, Boonies has regained its notoriety as one of the Mystery Diner’s favorite haunts.
First impressions
Boonies is located inside Davis Marina on Buffalo Road in Blountville, Tennessee.
Getting there is not difficult.
From Interstate 81 North take Exit 69 toward TN Highway 394 E.
After merging onto 394 E, turn right onto Big Hollow Road.
Where Big Hollow Road meets Buffalo Road, turn right once more.
Boonies is a tenth of a mile further along on Buffalo Road.
The restaurant is inside the Davis Marina building, occupying the entire main floor of same, with lots of parking available out front.
Once through the door, your eyes are drawn to the far wall that has been glassed in to provide a gloriously panoramic view of Boone Lake. There is room inside for about 80 diners, with additional seating on the deck and patio out back, should that fit your idea of summertime fun. Doors leading to two very clean and tidy restrooms can be found on the far wall.
When the Retiree, my dining partner and I showed up for supper on a sunny Saturday evening, we found the parking lot full, the dining room ditto and Boonies’ kitchen and its staff jumping like a fountain. My dining partner spotted an empty table in the middle with a terrific view down the lake, and that was where we sat down.
Selections
After about 20 minutes, our server Sheila stopped to greet us, if a little breathlessly.
Boonies was busy on this Saturday night. After taking our drinks order, Sheila informed the three of us that this Saturday was special, and we could order from Boonies’ special menu rather than the full menu. The evening special was pork, as in pig smoked instead of barbecued. Sheila said that Johnny Harper was doing the good work as Boonies’ pit-master that evening. We could have our smoked pork either as a sandwich or a platter. Sheila said that Boonies’ pizza oven was also open for business this evening, and we could choose from pizzas, sandwiches, and calzones baked in it.
I chose the smoked pork platter ($8.99) with side orders of baked beans and coleslaw. My dining partner chose a 10-inch BLT (as in “bacon, lettuce and tomato”) pizza, ($11.99) with a garnishing swirl of mayonnaise on it. The Retiree opted for a Philly Cheesesteak calzone ($10.99).
As with all dine-around bunch get-togethers, sharing is actively encouraged between the three of us.
How it tastes
If you are ever at barbecue joint, ask who their pit master is. If his name is Johnny Harper, well, prepare yourself for an event and not just a meal.
Harper’s pork was so moist you could cut it with the edge of your spoon. Its smoke flavor was there, but not intrusively so, with plenty of the juicy porky goodness left to cavort with your taste buds. The coleslaw made a delicious tangy counterpoint to the smoky pork and though the baked beans were obviously canned, they were a good choice for a subtly evident molasses note that fit perfectly with the rest of the platter.
One crunchy bite from my dining partner, followed by a broad smile on her face would have told you that the pizza crust for my dining partner’s BLT pizza had been partially baked prior to having its ingredients added.
The bacon used was in center-cut, crispy strips and not that bacon-y crumbled stuff you find on the corporation pizza pies.
Next up was the shredded iceberg lettuce, then the diced red and ripe tomatoes topped with a concluding squirt of mayo and out to our table it went.
Fresh veggies topped with mayo on top of smoky bacon strips and a properly baked, crunchy crust. You can’t do better than that.
Lastly, what the calzone lacked in crunchy texture in its dough, it more than made up for in being stuffed to fullness with chopped steak, provolone cheese, then packed with chopped onions and tomatoes and baked; very nice, indeed.
The bottom line
It is great to be back at Boonies once again, and not just for the restaurant’s amazing view of a brim-full Boone Lake. The food is top notch and of good value. The table service is good, if a bit, umm, “breathless” when the restaurant fills up.
Yet, the comfort and friendship you feel at Boonies really is something you must experience.
Your response to it will be just as real.