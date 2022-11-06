I just finished an interesting book titled “Oregon Trail: A New American Journey” by Rinker Buck. Buck is a New Englander who chronicles his planning and journey to travel the Oregon Trail with his brother in a wagon drawn by three mules.
He is careful to not be “too authentic” but rather realistic, holding to modern times and respect for the pioneers. He has good maps and a cellphone. And the trail is now populated with many places to stop. However, they did drive their team and wagon 2,100 miles across some beautiful, and deadly, terrain.
His brother Nick is the teamster. Rinker is the dreamer.
I can only imagine how many wagons left Missouri for the Oregon Territory on a wing and a prayer coupled with a certain knowledge that this would not be easy. And for all those that succeeded, and changed the face of the country, there were many more who died, never getting past the Great Plains.
One of the messages that Nick and Rinker Buck present to us is a notion they learned from their father and that is to “See America Slowly.” Other than walking you can’t get much slower than a wagon, at best 30 miles a day. For 2,100 miles? That says a lot about fast-paced modern America.
I’ve heard so many people say they want to see the back roads, to see the real people. Apparently real people don’t live in metropolitan areas. For me, the back roads depend on where the McDonald’s and Starbucks are located. I grew up in the overlooked western part of the middle west, the so-called fly-over country. But it is only fair to say that visiting nice folks and enjoying the countryside wherever it is, is a personality trait.
Tennessee likes to brag, deservedly so, of its great scenery and country roads. Speaking of which, we recently added a new state park at Savage Gulf near Beersheba Springs. I highly recommend Savage Gulf.
The yearn to see some great landscapes, idle away your time relaxing in the sun on a porch, or chatting with folks does not require a long trip from home.
A couple of years ago I had a two-message conversation with a photographer wanting to see Tennessee before they arrived at Sevierville. I didn’t ask what he thought he’d see of interest, enduring the drive to the Smokies. So I suggested Roan Mountain.
Joel Satore, a professional photographer, suggests we visit the usual places at different times of the day. His motto is you have to miss a few breakfasts and be late to dinner to get that good photo and by extension a different look. For example, not all forests are identical and they all look spookier and different in black and white and shadow and light.
That might be the first step to seeing someplace slower. My eye likes to rest a spell on interesting things.
We should also understand that the other states also have countryside worth seeing. I’ll admit, the big sky of the northern Plains is a hard sell. Rinker Buck practically falls in love with the sky and weather and openness of Nebraska. You can do that when you see Nebraska slowly.
Many of us see America quickly because that’s all we can fit into a two-week vacation. Some of us like seeing America quickly with the unfortunate side effect of inauthenticity. As a country we are forever changing ourselves and our claims. Truism is kind of hard to find at times. Very sadly, if inauthentic sells then we’ll sell it. Which is more authentic, Jonesborough or Tipton Haynes Historical Site? I suppose, too, nowadays, even the best of intentions to visit are in danger of failing, thanks to the race for “likes” and vacation limits.
Not everyone rode west on stagecoaches. They rode wagons and they put up with false promises and they learned to tolerate the land and each other. They even learned to cooperate. And they died. But tens of thousands made it!
I wonder how enthusiastic Oregonians were about this land rush into their piece of heaven. Would we really want to spend six months traveling that far and then find it was really less than spectacular? Our precious two-week vacation demands we have excitement.
“See America Slowly” seems wishful. I often wish I had the energy to do it. For now I think I’ll just see Tennessee slowly.