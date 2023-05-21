I have a history conference coming up in a few weeks in Nashville. One of the days, there will be a focus on Andrew Jackson. In order to get ready, I have been doing a little reading. One of the first things I came across was the rivalry with Gov. John Sevier, which started in 1796 as Tennessee became a state.
Jackson, who was named Tennessee’s first member of the U.S. House of Representatives, traveled to Congress, then meeting in Philadelphia, and while there learned about Sevier’s possible involvement in land-grant frauds in North Carolina.
Jackson reported his findings to North Carolina’s governor, and investigations there brought about the arrest and conviction of the public officials accused of accepting bribes from Sevier.
When Jackson returned from Philadelphia, he learned that Sevier had defended himself using letters defaming Jackson. Jackson demanded a duel with Sevier, but the matter was dropped. But they would clash again.
After Sevier had served three terms as governor and by law couldn’t succeed himself, Archibald Roane was elected governor. Not long after the election, the position of major general of the Tennessee militia opened up.
The general’s position was filled by a vote of the militia’s field officers, with Jackson and Sevier both vying for the post. The vote of the officers ended in a tie, and the deciding vote went to newly elected Governor Roane. Jackson went to Roane with the land-grant fraud charges against Sevier in North Carolina, and Roane gave the job to Jackson.
Having sat out one term as governor and not happy with Roane, Sevier was again eligible to run for the office. And he did so with a vengeance. The people in Tennessee didn’t care about any charges from North Carolina, and Sevier was returned to the governorship.
Not long after Sevier’s inauguration, he and Jackson met in Knoxville. Jackson, now a superior court judge, came out from the courthouse only to find Sevier out front speaking to a crowd of people, waving a saber and extolling his service to the state. Jackson asked about his own service to the state. He had been its first congressman, a U.S. senator and major general of the Tennessee militia.
Sevier responded, “Services? I know no great service you have rendered to the country except taking a trip to Natchez with another man’s wife,” referring to a mix-up of the divorce date on the paperwork of Jackson’s wife, Rachel. Enraged, Jackson charged Sevier with his cane, and Sevier swung with his sword. Pistols were pulled and shots were fired, wounding one bystander before the two men could be pulled apart by people in the crowd.
Jackson sent a message challenging Sevier to a duel, to which Sevier finally responded. He refused to meet Jackson in Tennessee because the state had outlawed dueling. “Name the place,” was Jackson’s response. Sevier didn’t respond, and after six days Jackson sent another message challenging Sevier.
Sevier again didn’t respond, so Jackson sent one last message saying he would put the following in a Knoxville newspaper if Sevier did not respond. “Know ye that I, Andrew Jackson, do pronounce, publish, and declare to the world, that his excellence John Sevier is a base coward and poltroon. He will basely insult, but has not the courage to repair.”
Still Sevier didn’t respond to Jackson’s satisfaction, so Jackson put the ad in the Knoxville Gazette.
With everyone in Knoxville in an uproar over the ad, Jackson rode out of town hoping that Sevier would follow. The two parties met on the Kingston trail, and Jackson sent a member of his party to deliver a message, which Sevier refused to accept.
Jackson, now enraged, pulled a pistol and jumped from his horse, pulling a second pistol. Sevier did the same thing and began daring Jackson to shoot. The two men stood there shouting at each other, daring each other and insulting each other, but neither fired.
The two men holstered the weapons and prepared to ride away, but Jackson was not satisfied. He grabbed his cane and rushed at Sevier, who promptly drew his sword — startling his horse, which ran away with his pistols. Jackson stopped and drew his pistol, and Sevier dived behind a tree shouting at Jackson if he would shoot an unarmed man.
The two men again began shouting insults at each other, but nothing more was to happen. They eventually mounted their horses and rode off in opposite directions, cursing each other as long as they could be heard.
The two men never faced off after that.
They did all their name-calling in newspapers, with Jackson calling Sevier a coward and Sevier saying Jackson tried to assassinate him.
The funny thing is that all the name-calling and accusations in the newspapers didn’t really hurt the reputation of either man.
Sevier would be elected governor of Tennessee six times and then be elected a Tennessee congressman.
Jackson would go on to win a major victory over the British at the Battle of New Orleans and then be elected president.
It leaves one to wonder what would have happened if either man had actually aimed and fired on the other.