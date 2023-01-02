As your Mystery Diner, it is my honor to recognize the hard work and forward-looking attitude continually striving for improvement that is the hallmark of a successful restaurateur and his or her restaurant.
In 2022, despite some folks’ best efforts to the contrary, the pandemic is slowly becoming a none-too-fond memory for all (well, most) of us.
Though continued issues with labor scarcity, an unreliable supply chain and regulatory impermanence can frazzle the best of them, our local restaurant scene is showing signs of rebirth and even slow but steady growth.
2022 saw two of the members of the Dine-Around Bunch emerge from lockdown, while a onetime novice is fast becoming a full-fledged and discerning palate for the team.
Ten area restaurateurs excelled at their craft and made the Mystery Diner’s 2022 Recommended list.
In alphabetical order, here are the top 10 restaurants that have received a Recommended from the Mystery Diner and my friends, the Dine-Around Bunch, for the year 2022.
Black Olive Downtown
After a rocky start, Moe Farrouki and Kinsey Holliday’s popular “Black Olive” restaurant now has a version with a downtown Johnson City address. Though nicknamed “The Olive” because its diminutive kitchen cannot support the full “Black Olive” menu, the restaurant has the best and most popular items from that menu available, along with a superb, well-trained wait staff to see to your dining pleasure. The location’s décor is uniquely comfortable, and there is a spacious patio from which music can be heard on Friday and Saturday nights.
Boonies on Boone Lake
Though I am more familiar with the south shore, Boonies over at Davis Marina has widened my knowledge of the whole of Boone Lake itself. Having its south wall as a “window on the lake,” with a comfortable porch and patio leading down to dock and lakeshore, Boonies does a booming business serving both lake-borne traffic as well as those road-borne from Blountville and points north. The menu is deliciously eclectic, with Fridays and Saturdays devoted to barbecues, pizza bakes and lots of good music.
Every time I visit Boonies with family and friends, I always leave with a smile on my face.
Casa Nostra — Colonial Heights
Proprietor Driss Yousfi’s resurrection of his incredibly popular Casa Nostra in Gray has found a home with the good people of Colonial Heights. The restaurant’s new location on Fort Henry Drive just north of Interstate 81 is an ideal spot to fish for customers.
Though Yousfi’s current menu has more emphasis on Italian cookery, five of his incomparable Moroccan creations can still be found in the menu’s “Diversity Section.”
Cootie Brown’s Campus
Cootie Brown’s is a favorite of mine. The original, a quirky restaurant founded in a former produce stand parked on the side of Johnson City’s busy North Roan Street, Cootie’s has now spawned a new location across town on East Tennessee State University’s doorstep. Festooned with the same crazy “Tramp Art” décor and a menu that has something for everybody, Cootie Brown’s new location is finding new regular customers from the university’s population, the nearby Med-Tech Corridor and the rest of south side Johnson City. Like the clientele, the wait staff is mostly young, knowledgeable, friendly and capable.
A visit to Cootie Brown’s campus location is sure to be a trip to remember.
iEat by ChopstiXpress
Though once one of downtown Johnson City’s more popular restaurant venues, ChopstiXpress sought a larger customer base and relocated to the Mall at Johnson City. Owner Sari declined to join the Mall’s Food Court, setting up shop way down the hall next to Aeropostale and changing her restaurant’s name to “iEat by ChopstiXpress.” Under either moniker, Sari’s customers old and new can still enjoy some of the best sushi and stir fry in town. When my dining partner and I last visited, Sari’s shokunin (sushi chef) was busy creating an order for 15 (yes, 10 plus five) sushi rolls at one time. Catering orders are now a possibility.
J’s Corner
Jarrod Ellis’ 1960s-era glass and stainless steel classic drive-in has been an anchor of Elizabethton’s “cruising” circuit as long as I can remember. The location is perfect, the atmosphere properly exact and comfortable, the food is some of the best you’ll ever taste and the staff members are friendly and thoroughly professional.
No doubt about it, J’s Corner is classic in every sense of the word.
Juan Siao
Entrepreneur Rafael Zabala’s latest downtown Johnson City creation, Juan Siao, honors the memory of Zabala’s friend and mentor Kenny Siao with a unique menu featuring delicious food, friendly and capable service in a setting that is relaxing and unique.
Though the downstairs is cozy and romantic, try the upstairs glassed-in porch for Juan Siao’s version of “Dinner and a Show.”
You’ll see what I mean when you get there.
Smoky Mountain Bakers
There are few road trips that are as beautiful as a trip to Roan Mountain in Carter County, especially when Smoky Mountain Bakers is your destination.
Every pizza chain conglomerate needs to send a budding pizza chef to Smoky Mountain Bakers to see pizza (heck, regular baking as well) done the right way, and you haven’t lived until you’ve tasted walnut and chocolate chip cookies baked in a wood-fired oven by and from Smoky Mountain Bakers.
Voodoo Chicken
Jeff Pike has done it again.
Not content with creating downtown Johnson City’s very popular Mid-City Grill, Pike has started another downtown eatery. Voodoo Chicken is the name and fried chicken is the game. The Commerce Street setting is cozy and friendly, the service impeccable, and Voodoo Chicken’s offerings are well-chosen, expertly prepared, superbly textured and flavored. Pike’s voodoo extends to his side orders, this time in an incomparable tempura broccolini with Sriracha mayonnaise on the side: a truly voodoo way to get the Mystery Diner to eat his vegetables.
Wheeler’s Bagels
Some 10 years ago, a former Florida sheriff named Gary Wheeler opened Wheeler’s Bagels in north Johnson City, and the town has been better for it ever since. I’ve yet to find a bakery that can match a Wheeler’s bagel for breakfast or for lunch. Wheeler knows his product, and has trained his staff to be both capable and friendly. For you bagel purists, you can choose your breakfast or lunch bagel from one of 18 different bagels, together with a choice from nine “schmears” on it, or as one of nine different custom bagel sandwiches: every choice positively scrumptious.
Again, on behalf of myself and the Dine-Around Bunch, my thanks to all my readers for your kind assistance and guidance in 2022, and I look forward to seeing what 2023 will bring us all.