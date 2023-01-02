As your Mystery Diner, it is my honor to recognize the hard work and forward-looking attitude continually striving for improvement that is the hallmark of a successful restaurateur and his or her restaurant.

In 2022, despite some folks’ best efforts to the contrary, the pandemic is slowly becoming a none-too-fond memory for all (well, most) of us.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.