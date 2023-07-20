Here I am with my finished product! I’m so excited to see how it turns out after it’s been fired in the kiln. Apparently the clay is supposed to turn into a light sand color after firing, which I think will look so cute! Inset: These decorations were super neat and they transferred from the paper to the clay surface with just a bit of water and pressure.
Here, I’m using a serrated tool to blend the seam between the ‘walls’ and bottom of my mug.
Courtesy of Kalliope Yvonne
I had to make sure that all of my connection spots were solid so that the mug didn’t crack and fall apart later in the kiln.
Since I knew my mug wouldn’t be for drinking out of, I wanted to give the rim a fun ruffled edge.
Recently, I got the opportunity to learn a completely new craft when I took a pottery class taught by local artist Kalliope Yvonne at the Fischman Gallery in downtown Johnson City.
Before taking this class, my experience with pottery and clay was very limited, but I have long admired the beautiful creations that clay artists make from what is essentially wet earth. Going into the class I was reminded of a neighbor that I had when I was growing up in Billings, Montana. Her name was Ms. Mary and she was a really neat lady who used to let me watch her throw bowls on her pottery wheel in her garage.