Recently, I got the opportunity to learn a completely new craft when I took a pottery class taught by local artist Kalliope Yvonne at the Fischman Gallery in downtown Johnson City.

Before taking this class, my experience with pottery and clay was very limited, but I have long admired the beautiful creations that clay artists make from what is essentially wet earth. Going into the class I was reminded of a neighbor that I had when I was growing up in Billings, Montana. Her name was Ms. Mary and she was a really neat lady who used to let me watch her throw bowls on her pottery wheel in her garage.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you