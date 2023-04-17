It was a friend of a friend that introduced my dining partner and me to a real gem of a local roadside restaurant.
Our friend was Dine-Around Bunch member the Retiree. Her friend, who we will call “Doc,” with the restaurant is 1) also a retiree and 2) had worked for a local health care provider. Doc’s familiarity with the restaurant stretched back some 40 years and more.
Doc’s find is still found by the side of the road, the road being U.S. Highway 11W. The location’s name is Kay’s Restaurant.
First impressions
From Johnson City, take Interstate 26 toward Kingsport. Take the Wilcox Drive exit toward town, then bear right onto John B. Dennis Highway, following it around to where it joins East Stone Drive. Turn right onto the divided East Stone Drive (U.S. 11W) and proceed for about three miles. You’ll spot U.S. 11W’s junction with Evergreen Road. Go another mile and you’ll see Kay’s low yellow building on the opposite lane’s shoulder. There is parking in front of the building and also across its compact parking lot.
Kay’s Restaurant epitomizes the term “cozy,” accommodating 20 or so customers. The restaurant was started by owner Kay Huffman and her daughter Sheila. Kay’s kitchen adjoins the dining room through a pass-through window next to two panels of the restaurant’s menu. The restrooms are through a hallway on your right.
Selections
Being a regular customer meant that Doc was welcomed by all the employees, beginning with Sheila, who related that Kay was home, recovering from a fall, and would be sorry she missed Doc’s return. Drinks and coffees in hand, we pondered those wall-mounted menus for breakfast.
I immediately spotted Kay’s country ham, egg and cheese biscuit ($3.75) which I ordered together with a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit ($3).
My dining partner ordered one of Kay’s breakfast platters with two eggs, fried over medium well, an order of crispy bacon, sided with two biscuits with gravy ($7).
The Retiree opted for one of Kay’s three-egg western omelets ($8.50) along with an order of grits and a biscuit ($2).
Being a long-time Kay’s customer, Doc didn’t need to order; the staff knew what his order was and brought it to him, being a tomato biscuit ($1.50) and a bowl of grits ($2).
How it tastes
Doc, my dining partner and I each received our meals first, with the Retiree’s western omelet being last out.
I was very pleased with my bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. The egg was scrambled and still hot, the bacon properly fried and my biscuit had a nice crunch on the outside with a light and fluffy inside. My country ham, egg and cheese biscuit was a larger Kay’s biscuit with a scrambled egg and melted American cheese. The biscuit’s country ham was correctly prepared, being soaked in water overnight to leach off the excess salt used in the ham’s curing process. This left a much milder and flavorful piece of fork-tender country ham that really made my biscuit something special.
My dining partner’s two eggs (fried medium well) bacon with biscuits and gravy was quite good. The gravy used with my dining partner’s biscuits was very good, to which my dining partner added some additional black pepper, being very pleased with the result.
Doc’s tomato biscuit at Kay’s was the first one I’d seen served outside of my mother-in-law’s kitchen that came close to matching what Mamaw set in front of me. Here, the biscuit was superbly hand-made and baked just so. The tomato it offered was red, juice-filled, thick-sliced and firm, with a definite fresh-picked flavor. Doc’s grits were well-cooked, with a “stand-a-spoon-up” consistency.
The Retiree’s Western omelet was sizable and had a filling packed full of bacon, sausage crumbles, diced tomato, onion and green pepper before being ladled into a three scrambled egg omelet. Delicious.
The bottom line
Kay’s Restaurant is a rarity these days, being a local restaurant that has survived and thrived three years of “Interesting Times,” coming through it all with a smile on their face and a delicious meal for each customer. Kay’s door opens at 5 a.m., serving customers there all day, to close at 4:30 p.m. six days a week.
Be mindful: Kay’s does not take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or checks as payment.
And our thanks to the Retiree’s friend Doc for letting us know about Kay’s Restaurant, another East Tennessee roadside classic.