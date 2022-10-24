Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao.
Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
First impressions
Historically, Johnson City’s 104 Tipton St. was originally best known for the big red advertising paint-job on its West-facing outside wall, requesting the public to “Drink Coca Cola” at “… just 5 cents” a glass.” No worries: the advert still fills what is now the inside east wall of the restaurant.
Getting to Juan Siao is not difficult; Taking North Roan Street or Interstate 26 east to West Market Street and bear left onto the downtown loop. Turning onto Buffalo Street will put you outside Juan Siao’s front door.
Parking could be an issue, as the parking lot facing Juan Siao’s front door is usually a third full by lunchtime, and street-side parking on Tipton, Buffalo and Spring streets fills quickly. Fortunately, there are parking lots nearby within a brisk five minutes’ walk.
Inside, you are immediately struck by the understated interior design and architecture of Juan Siao. Just inside the front door, is the front of house desk. Bearing right takes you into a downstairs best characterized as one large “snug,” served by a forward-facing open-plan kitchen, and a well-run and superbly curated saloon.
Bearing left conducts you up a dramatically curved staircase to Juan Siao’s second floor. Here you find a duplicate of the downstairs bar facility facing a porch impressively wrapped in floor-to-ceiling folding-door-style windows. The window glazing is fully mobile, allowing the porch to be completely open to the elements, and also to traffic noise, (this last is especially an issue when the nearby Norfolk Southern railroad decides to join in).
Closing the windows completely can indeed reduce the noise level, while making the porch very warm. Fortunately, there are overhead fans and electric window blinds to keep the porch’s patrons comfortable. While there are restrooms available on the first floor, the upstairs is served by a single unisex facility. Patience and a sense of timing is advised here.
The table my dining partner and I had reserved was on the second floor porch, and came with a healthy dose of brisk weather and noise, all resolved by our server McKenzie to our satisfaction and also that of our nearby neighbors.
Selections
I advise you take some time to study Juan Siao’s menu. The cuisine here is an interesting fusion of both the Mexican and Asian genres. The flour tortilla is used to convey several types of filler, not all of them purely Mexican. Earlier, a reader told me to try the Ten Vegetable Fried Rice. I did this, adding fried tofu as my protein source ($12) with an additional side of shrimp sauce ($1).
My dining partner chose the Carnitas Bowl, ($16) plus an a la carte Caesar salad ($4) as her side order.
How it tastes
As our food was being prepared, McKenzie would stop by our table from time to time, replenishing our beverages and making sure we were comfortable. Because of the hour and that the dinner customers were beginning to congregate, McKenzie had our entrees at tableside in about 20 minutes or so.
My Old School Stir-Fry was a nice surprise. It lived up to its Ten Veggie moniker, being not just fried rice, but also a remarkable selection of veggies that included a new favorite of mine, broccolini, mixed with onion, mushrooms, scallions, sprouts and some quick-steamed and crunchy green beans.
Add some scrambled egg, some edamame and a drizzle of shrimp sauce and you’ve got quite a meal. Please note that your average portion of Ten Veggie Fried Rice is big enough that you’ll be asking for a doggie box.
My dining partner was also pleased with her choice, the carnitas in her bowl being slow-roasted chunks of lean pork, sided with elote corn salad, Juan Siao-style black beans, cilantro, onions radish, Spanish rice and chunks of watermelon.
Her Caesar salad substituted Asiatic greens instead of iceberg lettuce, some “blistered” (read “quick-cooked”) Roma tomatoes, some shavings of Parmesan cheese and crumbled croutons. Rather than the usual Caesar dressing, Juan Siao’s kitchen used a Thai teriyaki mixture that matches very well with the Caesar’s component parts. All in all, a very pleasant dining experience for my dining partner.
The bottom line
Rafael Zabala has done it again. Juan Siao truly honors the memory of Zabala’s friend and mentor, Kenny Siao, with delicious food, friendly and capable service in a setting that is relaxing and unique.
I predict Juan Siao’s “Something Different” is going be the new standard for dining excellence in the Tri-Cities.