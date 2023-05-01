I admit it, your Mystery Diner has a real liking for “broasted” fried chicken.

I was introduced to this delectable yumminess literally on the day of my family’s moving to Johnson City way back when. As the last shipping box was unloaded into our new home, my father proclaimed that he was doing supper that evening, not Mom.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you