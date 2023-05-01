I admit it, your Mystery Diner has a real liking for “broasted” fried chicken.
I was introduced to this delectable yumminess literally on the day of my family’s moving to Johnson City way back when. As the last shipping box was unloaded into our new home, my father proclaimed that he was doing supper that evening, not Mom.
He grabbed his car keys and beckoned me to join him, and out the door we went.
Curious to see where our supper would be found, I was surprised when dad pulled into the lot of the old Henny Penny shop on North Roan Street, its marquee proudly proclaiming that they had “Broasted Chicken.”
“I spotted this place on our way into town, and it looked good to me,” said Dad.
Who was I to argue?
Spotting my confusion, Dad set me straight on the matter.
“Broasted” chicken is a process where chicken is deep-fried under pressure, cooking it quickly and completely so that the chicken loses none of its juiciness or flavor. Since a whole chicken, cut up and dredged in flour and proprietary spices, could take less than 10 minutes in a commercial chicken broaster, we didn’t have long to wait for our order.
That’s how “broasted” chicken added another family of converts, which I have been ever since. Though Henny Penny is just a memory today, you can still get classic “broasted” chicken on my side of town at the old “One-Stop Market” location on South Roan Street.
First impressions
KenJo (formerly “One-Stop”) Market can be found at 1912 S. Roan St. in Johnson City, next to the Quality Inn. Parking is available on either side of the building, though customers stopping to gas up their automobiles can make approaching KenJo’s front door an interesting task. There is also a drive-thru window on the west side of the market building.
Entering KenJo Market, you’ll find the store’s interior to be very crowded, as most convenience-style stores are. This location is doubly so due to the broasted chicken fryers and chicken products display counter that occupies the northern third of the building. There is a comprehensive menu in place over an order counter served by four friendly but very busy individuals. Be well-mannered, take a step back and give the menu a look before you step up and give your order.
Selections
As my dining partner was finishing up a very busy day and in no mood to cook, I decided to “Be My Dad” and get supper for the two of us.
Consulting the shop’s handy menu, I gave my order to Toni, who was running the cashier and order position: first, a two-breast chicken box ($7.39), sided with two potato spears and an order of macaroni and cheese for my dining partner.
Myself, I am a devotee of chicken livers, especially if they are broasted. I ordered the six-piece chicken livers box, with side orders of fried okra and broccoli casserole ($6.99). I also added an additional order of One-Stop’s classic baked beans ($1.59).
How it tastes
My dining partner was very pleased with her choice for supper. The two chicken breasts were sizable, properly dredged in the flour and spices that One-Stop (and now KenJo) is famous for, cooked piping-hot throughout with a crunchy, totally scrumptious batter coating on the outside. Her potato wedges were also cooked to a turn, and the macaroni and cheese side order was extra cheesy with no over- or undercooked macaroni noodles to be found.
My chicken livers were also very good, KenJo’s cooks having taken the time to detach the gall bladders from each liver, leaving the meat hot, pungent and totally flavorful. The order of fried okra was almost as good as what my dining partner makes. Though the broccoli casserole was only middling good, my order of KenJo baked beans were totally delicious.
The bottom line
This is some of the best fried (whoops, I mean “broasted”) chicken in Johnson City, cooked at a location that is as near to being a landmark in Johnson City as the Big Sign in Founders Park. The order for my dining partner and me was ready in 10 minutes and was tasty and filling enough for the two of us that we had some left over for lunch the next day.
I think you will agree with me that getting two meals for two people out of 25 bucks is good value in anyone’s wallet.