As I often do around the holidays, I found myself last month wondering what I should make to bring to my family’s Christmas gathering.
I went all out for Thanksgiving, cobbling together two apple pies, deviled eggs and chocolate crinkle cookies using an old family recipe, but wanted to avoid making the same things this time. And so I thought about a couple ideas, and settled on a few things I hadn’t tried to make before: flan and apple pie cookies.
I also made chocolate covered potato chips (which are amazing), but all I had to do was dip them in melted chocolate. For the cookies and flan, however, it satisfied my goal of trying to make something new and honestly I was pretty stoked with the result.
The apple pie cookies were from a recipe I stumbled upon on TikTok back in September from @BromaBakery. They looked delicious, but I had little intention of actually trying to make them until I decided to give it a shot on a whim. I made a test batch of about 18 or so cookies and brought them to the office for my coworkers to try, and everyone seemed to like them.
That was all I needed to decide I was going to make some more for my family for Christmas. I did run into some trouble with one batch that just seemed too dry, but I added another egg to the batter and was able to remedy it. In the end, they turned out pretty good if I do say so myself, and they’re definitely something I’ll make again.
When it comes to the flan, I made that for my mom (the chocolate covered potato chips were for my dad). My mom has made flan a ton of times before, and once made a bunch of it for a class potluck when I was in grade school that was a big hit with everyone.
I was extremely stressed about the idea of making caramel, but I found a recipe from KeeshasKitchen.com that explained things well enough that I had the confidence to give it a shot. I made a wet caramel, and was genuinely shocked that I managed not to mess it up. That’s not to say this wasn’t without other stressors.
The flan itself was really simple, needing just eggs, evaporated and condensed milk and vanilla. I was able to mix everything together without issue, pour it on top of the caramel in my “flan mold” (really a cake pan) and place it in a water bath in the oven.
All done, right?
Well, yes and no. I didn’t have to do anything else once it went into the oven aside from checking for done-ness, but I was really stressing when it still wasn’t done after the 45-minute baking time from the recipe. I trusted my gut and left it in the oven for another 15 or so minutes, checked whether it was done and was reasonably confident it was cooked right.
Unfortunately, I wouldn’t know for sure until we served it on Christmas. So when the time came to get it out of the cake pan on onto a serving plate I was nervous. That nervousness went away once I saw it on the plate and saw that it at least looked the part.
It tasted the part, too, and I left with nothing but an empty pan — always a good thing when you bring a dish for people to enjoy.
All in all, I think these were two successful forays into making new things. I was really pleased with how it turned out, and pleasantly surprised at my ability to make them.
Hopefully I’ll be able to keep up that momentum in 2023.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.