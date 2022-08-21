Chestoa Recreation Area

I took this photo at the Chestoa Recreation Area in Erwin earlier this year after we got a nice surprise snowfall back in March.

 Johathan Roberts/Johnson City Press

I think I am officially burned out on summer.

Last weekend, I woke up to the sun coming through my partially open window blinds and just laid in bed thinking how much more relaxing this moment would be if it were snowing. Almost every time I get on the interstate now, I look at the mountains in the distance and find myself wishing it was October and the trees had those bright orange, red and yellow leaves.

