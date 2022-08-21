Last weekend, I woke up to the sun coming through my partially open window blinds and just laid in bed thinking how much more relaxing this moment would be if it were snowing. Almost every time I get on the interstate now, I look at the mountains in the distance and find myself wishing it was October and the trees had those bright orange, red and yellow leaves.
In fact, I spent part of Sunday night looking up when the peak fall foliage time is projected and loosely planning to either take a day trip on the Blue Ridge Parkway or through the Smoky Mountains to get some photos of the mountains and just enjoy the serenity of it.
That’s probably not a surprise to anyone, as it’s no secret I am not a big fan of summer — much to the ire of my coworkers who’d rather it be summer year-round.
While I enjoy being active in the summer, particularly when it comes to playing volleyball, I much prefer the cooler months. Until recently though, I hadn’t really thought about how excited I am for the fall and winter. I’m not sure why, but that’s changed over the last week or so.
It’s been about four months since we last had a day with a high temperature below 60°. I guess that’s about how long I can go before I start complaining about how much I miss the cool weather.
I was seven years old when I first saw snow. My family had just moved to Massachusetts from South Florida, and that first New England winter brought so much snow we actually were snowed in for a couple days. Some people would hate that, including probably every adult who has to do adult things, but as a kid those days were incredible.
I’ve loved snow ever since, and that love for snow grew even more after we moved to the gulf coast a few years later. It’s not often that it snows on the gulf coast, but I remember once, I think in 2009, when we got a trace of snow. They canceled school because of ice, and I spent all day making the smallest snowman and snowballs out of what little snow I could scrape off people’s cars.
Snowfall remained elusive when I moved to California, but I was fortunately able to see it more often (once or twice a year) because of our proximity to Lake Tahoe.
Anyway, that’s all to say my love for snow goes way back, much like my love for the fall and winter.
I don’t know exactly how to describe it, but something about those months just makes me happier. Maybe it’s because of the all the holidays in those six months, maybe it’s because I love the snow or maybe its because I enjoy not leaving the office only to climb into a car that feels like it’s been inside an oven for hours. Regardless, I just know I love and cannot wait for the season to change.
Thankfully we’re just a month or so away from the official start of fall, which begins on Sept. 22.
It can’t come soon enough.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.