For the hundredth time, I am once again writing about pie.
If you read my previous columns about apple and pumpkin pie, you know I enjoy making pies. That said, I never really had a desire to make one of my favorite pies, which is key lime. And that’s for two reasons, mostly because I thought they were much more difficult than they are, but also because Ingles sells a really good key lime pie.
But back in April, I came across a TikTok video from @floydfrye. I have been following him for a while now, and absolutely love his videos. Basically in all his videos he picks a dish, breaks down its history and makes it from scratch — everything from desserts such as peach cobbler and key lime pie to things like shepherd’s pie, crab cakes and shrimp scampi.
As soon as I finished watching the video and realized how simple it is to make, I saved the video so I could make one myself.
When my dad invited everyone over for dinner, I figured that would be the perfect time to test this recipe out. I initially planned to not tell anyone I was making it and bring it as a surprise, but I could not find key limes. I eventually asked my dad where he finds them because he always has key limes, and was eventually able to find some.
For this recipe, all you need is six things: graham crackers, butter, eggs, sugar, sweetened condensed milk and, of course, key limes. I also highly recommend using a lime squeezer for this, which I learned the value of the hard way.
For those who remember my first pie column, you might recall my unsuccessful attempt at making a pie crust from scratch. I am happy to report that graham cracker crusts are almost impossible to mess up, and I made mine without much difficulty. All it takes is crushed up graham crackers, melted butter and some sugar and you’re golden.
I’d recommend blending them to get finer crumbs, as my crust had some bigger pieces that hurt the integrity of the crust, but thankfully it wasn’t too bad.
What was bad, however, was dealing with the limes. Now, this was entirely my fault for not having a lime squeezer, but that was of little consolation to me. De-seeding and squeezing almost two dozen of those tiny key limes by hand was miserable, and it took me probably about an hour, all for a half-cup of juice and the zest of maybe six or eight limes.
Aside from that, the rest was a breeze.
Once I got the filling made, which was simply mixing the lime juice, zest, condensed milk and eggs together, I poured it into my crust and threw it in the oven for maybe 15 minutes or so.
That’s all it took for me to have a new go-to pie recipe for the summer, and a favorite overall. Not only was it relatively simple and easy to make, but it was incredibly good if I do say so myself. I think I went a little heavy on the lime zest, so the final product was much more tart than any key lime pie you’ll find in the store, but my family seemed to enjoy it because there was none left over and I think everyone had seconds.
I will say, this pie was a total win for me and I will certainly be making it again, perhaps with different fruit this time. This recipe apparently can be used with any citrus fruit, and though it might be a bit strange, I’d like to see how a grapefruit, lemon or orange pie tastes. I had actually planned to make one or two of those, but I am getting ready to move again and my time for making pie has been very limited.
Eventually, I want to try my hand at making rhubarb pie, but we’ll save that for another column.