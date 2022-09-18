Now, I know that sounds ridiculous and you’re probably asking, “How can you not be a big plant person when they provide the air we breathe?” And the answer to that is, quite frankly, I didn’t think I could trust myself to keep any plants alive.
But that’s changed recently, and I am all in on taking care of plants.
When I moved over the summer, I decided I wanted to try and take care of some plants. As of this column’s publishing, I have five plants inside my house and plenty more outside.
This recent change for me stems mostly from my mom and my ex-girlfriend, both of whom are very much into plants. When my ex-girlfriend and I were living together, she had plants all over the place and it made me realize how much of a difference plants can make inside your home.
I genuinely can’t imagine not having plants in my house now and am doing my best to keep them all alive.
Thus far it’s gone OK. It hasn’t been without issue, including one plant where the tips of the leaves won’t stop browning and another that had a mealybug infestation, but it also hasn’t been a miserable experience.
Some of my plants, namely my pothos plant and money tree, are thriving and growing nonstop. The pothos, a viney plant that’s currently growing down my ladder shelf, has grown so well I want to buy more — and probably will before long. I have a perfect spot in my hallway that would make a great home for one, even if the lighting there isn’t great.
Despite my limited knowledge on caring for plants, I have had a lot of fun learning.
I still steer clear from plants that seem like they might require more attention than I can provide right now, but I always enjoy checking various stores to see what plants they have, and have spent a considerable amount of time just cruising up and down the aisles at Evergreen of Johnson City looking at their selection of plants.
If I was a bettor, I’d wager that by the end of the year I’ll have several more plants. I’m not sure where I’ll put them just yet, but I really want to add a couple more viney plants around my place.
I’m hopeful I can keep taking care of them well, or at least avoid killing them, but there’s still a lot I need to learn. Maybe sometime next year I’ll write an update on how things are going.
In the meantime, if you’ve got any recommendations on good house plants, please send them my way at jroberts@johnsoncitypress.com or on Twitter at @RobertsJCPress.
