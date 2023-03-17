I can admit that. I can’t help it. I grew up hearing stories of my great-grandmother eavesdropping on old telephone party line conversations. My dad still opens mail with my name on it if it gets delivered to my childhood home. Snooping is in my genetics.
Maybe that’s why I became a reporter.
But that’s almost certainly why I found myself on the second floor of the Johnson City Press building digging around in the corners of the old library with two co-workers last week.
I — technically — wasn’t stealing. The second floor of the Press hasn’t been used in a few years and there are lots of abandoned relics up there to rummage through. Press employees are allowed to take most things that aren’t marked otherwise. So far, my high value loot includes a photo of a dog playing poker, a rock I found in someone’s desk and a fortune from a fortune cookie. I’ve also taken nearly every ink pen up there. Some of them even still work!
Last week’s find was a little more substantial, though. We found a stack of pages from The Comet.
The Comet was a newspaper printed in Johnson City from 1884 until 1916. The pages were collected by a long time, late Press employee and somehow with the passage of time they ended up uncovered in the farthest, lowest corner shelf in the library where they were forgotten and, eventually, left behind.
The Comet pages are filled with old stories, poems and advertisements. One ad reads, “To cure a cold in one day, take laxative bromo quinine tablets. All druggists refund the money if it fails to cure. 25 cents.”
Another says, “Dentistry. J.C. King, D.D.S. Office in Mrs. Rankin’s dwelling house. A good set of artificial teeth for $10.”
A third, complete with an illustration of a pig’s body with a child’s head, reads, “Makes children fat as pigs, Groves Tasteless Chill Tonic is just as good for adults. Warranted. Price 50 cents.”
The articles printed in The Comet cover everything from the weather to “current” events. It even has some anti-suffragist opinion pieces. It was neat to hold something that old in my hands — even if it didn’t think I should be allowed to vote.
I think the old pages are the coolest thing in the world, but they are very, very fragile. I ripped one while “rescuing” it from the library, and edges of the pages flake off at even a gentle touch. Keeping them with us at the Press and also keeping them intact was out of the question.
The Washington County Archives promised to give The Comet a good, climate-controlled home, and we were happy to hand them over to someone who knows how to take care of old documents. Giving them to the archives was mostly about preservation, but it also brings a second joy in knowing that now the pages and the stories they contain will be accessible to the public.
It’s exciting to think that folks might appreciate my nosiness for once.