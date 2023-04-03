After a late afternoon of bargain hunting in Elizabethton, my dining partner declared she was too exhausted for dining out afterward, and suggested I go and “pick up something for us to eat while I am shopping.”
My choice of Butcho’s Pizzeria pleased my dining partner. Grabbing her purse and giving me a smooch, she went forth to do battle with the Carter Country mercantile guilds.
I put the car in gear and headed over to Butcho’s Pizza on Broad Street.
First impressions
Butcho’s is located in a row of storefronts at the far end of Broad Street, across from the Food City supermarket.
There is a small parking lot with a limited number of spaces fronting Broad Street, but more is available along the side and to the rear of the building.
Butcho’s is situated in two former bays of an old car wash facility. One bay contains Butcho’s kitchen and food prep area. The other has been converted into a compact dining area with seating for about 14 hungry customers, plus a restroom.
The pizzeria is owned and operated by “Butch” Edmondson, a former musician now turned restaurateur. A relative newcomer to the pizza business, Butch still uses the former owner’s recipes as his menu’s foundation.
Selections
Inside, a personable young man named Lee was serving as Butcho’s “front of house.” After greeting me with a smile, Lee listened as I gave my order to him.
My dining partner wanted a Butcho’s Chicken Parmigiano calzone ($8.99). I wanted pasta, specifically a serving of Butcho’s lasagna ($8.50) along with a Greek salad ($7.99) to share with my dining partner.
As all items on the menu are cooked to order, Lee had my order ready in about 20 minutes. Returning to the shopping center, bags filled with Butcho’s goodness, I retrieved my dining partner and we headed for home and supper.
How it tastes
At home, my dining partner unpacked our choices, making sure that both of us got a good-sized portion of each item on our respective dinner plates.
I was particularly fond of the Greek salad. Butcho’s Greek salad starts with a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, black olives, red onion circlets and ends with a handful-sized topping of crumbled feta cheese, making for a very attractive and appetizing salad. The house Italian dressing made a competent substitute for the usual Greek salad dressing, adding the proper piquant note of sourness to offset the saltiness of the feta and the pungency of the slices of black olives.
My dining partner’s chicken parmigiana calzone was also very good. Here, a breaded breast of chicken was first pan-fried, then sectioned and stuffed into an unfolded calzone pastry dough, covered with shredded mozzarella cheese and Butcho’s own red sauce, then folded closed before baking until the crust was cooked and crunchy. A very nice entree indeed, especially with a forkful or two of the Greek salad to accompany each bite.
My lasagna was good, though it seemed to lack something in the sauce’s flavor bouquet. Where I was expecting an initial tang that lingered beyond each bite, there was a definite note of inconsequentiality in the tomato, along with no garlic foundation providing support for the whole dish. The ground beef could have used a kick or two from the spice rack. Though good, there was nothing to indicate the greatness you usually find in a really superb dish of lasagna.
As for my garden salad side order, it was chopped up and its contents added to the excellent Greek salad, and shared between the two of us.
The bottom line
All in all, my dining partner and I were very pleased with our Chicken Parmigiano calzone and Greek salad from Butcho’s Pizzeria. Here’s hoping Lee and Mr. Edmondson will be improving the quality and savor of their lasagna; it has made a good start toward the perfection that Butcho’s kitchen is capable of.
Oh, and we will both make a return trip for some of their New York-style pizza.
Having grown up on the shores of Lake Ontario, I am curious if the Butcho’s Pizzeria version of this classic can really put you into a “New York State of Mind.”