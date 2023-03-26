At the end of the week we’ll celebrate All Fool’s Day. Will you fool someone? Do you think you’ll be fooled?
The tradition of playing pranks on April 1 might have begun with Charles IX of France. When King Charlie reigned, France celebrated the new year with a festival that began on March 25 and ended with parties April 1.
But in 1564, King Chuck adopted the Gregorian calendar and decreed that New Year’s Day would henceforth be Jan. 1. Those who forgot were ridiculed with foolish gifts and invitations to nonexistent parties. And the practice of playing such jokes spread from France to England and the colonies.
I’ve lived for more than 74 years and I’ve done some foolish things in my time. I enlisted in the Army for three years, when I was obligated for only two. And after serving only two years, I re-enlisted for six more! Foolish, no? At the age of 50, I went hideously into debt — to go to grad school — to pursue the ministry — all for the chance to work on Sunday morning. Foolish, no?
Well, I had faith. Fools, you see, have faith. Fools believe that today offers an opportunity to be more human, to be more alive, to make a connection with another person and that tomorrow will be, if not a better day, then at least one with new possibilities.
I believe that. And I guess that makes me a fool.
You might be a fool, too. When you consider the tragedies brought about by terrorists, both foreign and domestic, isn’t it foolish to believe that people are basically good?
When you consider that Black people are arrested more often than white people, that they are watched more closely in stores, that they receive inferior medical treatment and that they are disproportionately represented in prisons, isn’t it foolish to believe that justice prevails?
When you think about what big money buys in our government, isn’t it foolish to believe in democracy?
Considering the Israelis and the Palestinians, the Irish and the English, the Hutu and the Tutsis, the Pakistanis and the Indians, the Sunni and the Shiites, isn’t it foolish to believe in one world community?
When you consider the living conditions of Cherokee, the Sioux and the Onondaga, isn’t it foolish to talk about the “American way of life?”
And with the oil spills, the paperboard cereal boxes, the fertilizer runoff and the staggering number of single-serving coffee pods we throw out every day, isn’t our government foolish to establish an Environmental Protection Agency?
Do we just ignore all the pollution, the injustice, the misery, the violence, the crimes and the tragedies? Or are you foolish enough to believe that we can make a difference?
I believe we must acknowledge human misfortune, yet we cannot dwell on it, for like quicksand, it will suck us down or overwhelm us. We must deplore those who employ violence in pursuit of their goals, yet we can believe that people start out with grace, although some lose it along the way.
We can resist being inured to reports of injustice perpetrated on people who aren’t white. We can know that every little thing we do to rebalance the scales of justice is important.
We can recognize that in our democracy, an elected office can be bought — or at least heavily influenced, yet we don’t have to despair for our political future. I believe that we can improve our democracy. Like running for the school board, we’ll have to go door–to–door. It won’t be easy.
We can denounce cultural and religious warfare, and we aren’t obliged to believe that it’s acceptable or inevitable. Today, we can make one step toward a world community by befriending someone who is not like us.
We can recycle much of what we produce. Period. I know we can do this. And I believe that this might be easier to achieve than we think.
It’s easy to be cynical. It’s easy to believe the worst of people and institutions. You have nothing to lose. If they prove you wrong and turn out to be better than you imagined, you can’t be angry about that.
Being a critical fool is hard work, for you must see the situation from more than your own perspective. It’s much easier to find fault, which is criticism based on your own preferences. To be an effective critical fool, you must identify how the fault is bad for everyone, and then work to fix the fault.
Being a naïve fool is hard work. You have to meet people where they are, not where you are. Not only that, but you must begin each day convinced, against evidence to the contrary, that things are going well — and that takes courage.
In this matter, I feel like I’m learning to ride a bicycle again. I fall and scrape my knees a lot.
At times, I find it hard to believe, against evidence to the contrary, that people are basically good.
At times, I find it hard to believe, against evidence to the contrary, that I am loved by my friends and family.
At times, I find it hard to believe, against evidence to the contrary, that I can make a difference.
So indulge yourself with a bit of folly. Be foolish enough to believe that you can make a difference, for it is only when we are graced with the spirit of the fool that we have the faith to be foolish.
The Rev. Jeff Briere is minister of Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church.