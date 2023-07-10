My dining partner was totally entranced with the Goodfellas’ Philly cheesesteak, and found Chef Ostering’s version of french fries and their freshly ground black pepper spicing the right side order for it.
Gregg Ostering has organized the market portion of Goodfellas to serve his Limestone Cove neighbors. Fishing lures are wall-pegged next to flashlight batteries, which are arranged cheek-by-jowl with headache powders, next to auto fuses, and so on.
With the weather becoming warmer, my dining partner and I are reviving one of our favorite pastimes by taking a drive in the country. One of our favorite jaunts is along Unicoi’s Tennessee Highway 107. This is a pleasant excursion into the vastness of the western slope of the Appalachian Mountains, with hills, valleys, creeks, trees and wildlife galore.
Our most recent lunchtime excursion down 107 was sparked by my colleague Claudia letting me know of a new tenant who’d moved into Unicoi’s former Limestone Cove Market and Deli. The name of the tenant is Mr. Gregg Ostering. His business: “Goodfellas Market & Grill.”