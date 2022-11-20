It seems some people are scared of immigrants. It’s easy to be fearful of other people, people you don’t know. Fear is often the go-to response when we are confronted with people who are not like us. Xenophobia, the fear of outsiders, is contagious. But it’s irrational.
I have a story for you about some people who were afraid of outsiders.
One early autumn day, Jesus was resting in Carver Park, watching students play flag football. A professor from ETSU walked by with his students in tow. To impress his students, he approached Jesus and said, “So, you are the great teacher whose picture is all over the papers and Channel 5. Well, ain’t that nice.”
He was jealous of the publicity Jesus was getting and he thought he could expose him for a fool if he asked an obtuse question. He said, “Teach, tell me what I have to do to live forever.”
“Well,” Jesus asked, “What did you learn in Sunday school?”
“That I should love God and love my neighbor, too.”
“Smart man,” Jesus said. “You remembered the two most important lessons from Sunday school.”
Now the professor thought he had him. He grinned and said to Jesus, “But, Teach, exactly who is my neighbor?”
Jesus said, “Lemme tell you a story. A convention of real estate agents was in Johnson City last week and they had a grand old time. There were workshops and networking and a lot of monkey business. After the last presentation, one agent, who had one too many beers, wandered out of the Millennium Centre and got lost.
“He thought he knew the way back to his hotel, but he’d used the back door and wound up walking along Brush Creek. And three punks jumped him on Millennium Trail. The punks stole his money, his watch and his shoes, then ran away and left him in the gutter.
“A little while later, a man walked by on his way to his car. He thought the conventioneer was a drunken bum and called the cops when he got to the safety of his car.
“Shortly after that, a woman walked by and thought the conventioneer was a homeless bum. Outraged that someone was sleeping on the street, let alone in her home town, she decided to write a letter to the editor of the Johnson City Press first thing in the morning.
“About an hour later, Achmed, a busboy at the Millennium Centre, walked by. He was on his way home after a long day’s work. All day long, he had endured rude comments about his heritage from conventioneers who acted like Buccaneer sophomores on a weekend bender. He was looking forward to a hot shower and some quiet time with his family.
“Achmed actually recognized the conventioneer. Or rather, he recognized the bright green sport coat he wore. It was just one of hundreds of green coats worn by the agents from Better Homes & Gardens Realty Group. He knew he didn’t belong in the gutter.
“He leaned over and jostled the conventioneer’s shoulder. ‘Hey! What’re you doing in the gutter?’
“Achmed got no response. Then he rolled the agent over and saw the bruises on his face and the cuts on his arm and chest. ‘Ya ilahi!’ he cried. He pulled out his cellphone and dialed 911 for an ambulance.
“He used his shirt and his socks to wrap up the cuts and tried to make him comfortable. Within a few minutes, an ambulance arrived and Achmed rode with the conventioneer to the hospital.
“While the conventioneer was being treated, Achmed spoke to the intake nurse. ‘I don’t know his name or where he lives or anything about him,’ he said. ‘I just found him on the street and brought him here. He needs help.’
‘I understand that,’ the nurse said. ‘But I need some insurance information.’
By now Achmed was really tired and wanted to go home. ‘How can I give you that? I don’t know him. Look, lady, here’s my insurance card. If someone has to pay for his treatment, send me the bill.’
“Now,” Jesus said, “You tell me. Who was a neighbor to the conventioneer?”
The college professor answered in a small voice. ‘The one who helped him.’
Jesus smiled at him. “Smart man. You remembered what you learned in Sunday School.”
This is a parable of Jesus, known as the Good Samaritan. I told it differently so that you could hear it in a context that may be more familiar.
In the time of Jesus, Samaritans lived in a mountainous area northeast of Tel Aviv. They had a culture different from ancient Hebrews, spoke in a different dialect and followed a different interpretation of Judaism. In those days, they numbered about a million. Today there are less than 1,000 Samaritans in Israel.
In the time of Jesus, they were thought to be unclean, untrustworthy and unworthy of companionship. Samaritans were the other.
But they weren’t; they were just different.
Jesus told stories that were difficult to understand. I think the point of this story is that we’re all human beings and we’re all in this together.
The Rev. Jeff Briere is a retired Unitarian Universalist minister.