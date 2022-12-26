There’s been a rebirth of sorts taking place over at the Kroger shopping center at 1815 W. State of Franklin Road here Johnson City.
Back in April of this year, Miso Teriyaki House decided to break ground on a vacant outparcel behind Jersey Mike’s.
Miso’s old commercial space wasn’t empty long, being filled by a new tenant named Gio’s Greek House, a restaurant offering (what else?) Greek cuisine out of a kitchen that was very good at preparing it.
At that time, work was begun renovating the restaurant’s interior, as well as that of the former tavern property adjoining it.
Though the restaurant opened in April of this year (and was reviewed in these pages), it closed shortly thereafter. However, work continued on the property and, in November the restaurant, now known simply as Gio’s Restaurant, opened for business with a new staff and a new determination to succeed.
First impressions
Gio’s is easy to find, being located at 1815 W. State of Franklin, between West Walnut Street and Greenwood Drive. There is a somewhat cramped but still serviceable parking lot out front, with plenty of overflow parking into the commercial area’s common parking lot.
There are two doorways leading into Gio’s. Entering finds you in Gio’s dining area, where tables and booths provide seats for some 50 hungry customers. Across from the entry is the cashier and carry-out counter, fronted by a sizable chilled display case exhibiting various refrigerated dessert items, mostly cake and pie varietals. The kitchen is beyond this glass display case. Restroom access is through a short hallway on your right. Further along is an opening blocked by a curtain separating Gio’s from the former tavern property.
Selections
My dining partner and I were seated by our server Ms. Aleigh (pronounced “A-lee-eh”) who got our menus and drinks in short order. A nearby chalkboard advertised the evening special, being a Hamburger Steak platter with fries. A bowl of lentil soup was also available. My dining partner asked if Gio’s still offered their Original Cheese Steak Sandwich with fries, and Aleigh said they did ($7.99).
I was interested in something a bit more substantial, and ordered Gio’s specialty, the Mediterranean Chicken platter ($12.99) sided with seasoned rice.
I also added a Greek house salad ($2.99) to complete my veggie intake for the day.
Being cooked to order out of a kitchen serving a dining room two-thirds full, our supper orders took about 20 minutes before arriving at table.
How it tastes
My dining partner was very taken with her Original Cheese Steak Sandwich from Gio’s. A sizable crispy baguette bun was halved and then filled with sliced sirloin beefsteak, diced onions and tomatoes, fresh, shredded lettuce, melted provolone cheese and a dollop of mayonnaise. Though of commissary sourcing, my partner’s French fries were prepared properly, being crunchy crisp on the outside while fluffy-hot inside. The potato used in their preparation was so good my dining partner declined to use any ketchup on them, which is saying something.
My Mediterranean Chicken was a full split breast of chicken sautéed in a lemon and garlic infusion, and then topped with a savory mélange of diced tomatoes, feta cheese, oregano and Kalamata olives. The seasoned rice was also good, if initially unsettling; the mixture of spices included turmeric along with black pepper and a couple of others that my palate was busy identifying. Suffice to say the seasoned rice was an excellent accompaniment to the Mediterranean Chicken, as was the Greek house salad.
Though the salad dressing was Italian rather than Greek, the cucumbers were there along with the Kalamata olives, the vinegary pepperoncini rings and the nicely chilled mixture of leaf lettuce and field greens.
Gio’s Mediterranean Chicken made for a notable meal, especially one costing less than 16 bucks with a side salad included.
The bottom line
As my dining partner and I were collecting our coats, head-of-house Peter came by our table to ask how our suppers were. Receiving positive feedback, Peter said that Gio’s had been open about three weeks, opining there were a lot fewer issues with this opening than the one last April.
In addition to Greek cuisine, Gio’s menu also offers Italian pasta and pizza items, salads, American dishes and a small but tasty Kid’s Menu.
So …
Why not give Gio’s Restaurant a try the next time you and yours feel like dining out?