Spring seemed to sneak up on me this year and catch me without a plan for my backyard garden.
In my frantic preparations for starting seeds so I’ll have something to put in my raised beds come last frost, I found a pleasant surprise.
As I laid out the seeds I’ve squirreled away over the years, one packet of tomato seeds caught my eye.
I’ve never ordered or planted Black Vernissage tomato seeds, so it must have been thrown in for free with a past order from my supplier. The description on the back of the packet said the fruit was a Ukrainian variety of cherry tomatoes with a dark interior and a rich flavor.
Intrigued, I set the seeds aside and went to do some online research.
I couldn’t find much information about them on English websites, but I was able to find the breeder’s name — Ruslan Dukhov.
I tracked down Dukhov’s farm website (all in Russian) and used Google translate to convert it to something resembling understandable English.
Apparently his love for growing vegetables, namely tomatoes, started when he was only a boy.
His father gave him a garden patch when he was 11, and Dukhov started growing established varieties, including one called Cosmonaut Volkov, named for Soviet space explorer Vladislav Volkov, who died with his crewmates on reentry of the Earth’s atmosphere returning from space station Salyut 1 in 1971.
His gift for growing recognized, Dukhov was sent to an academy of sciences and graduated with a degree in agriculture and biology.
Instead of attending a university — his family did not have the finances — he started planting vegetables and experimenting with cross-breeding.
He’s now developed more than 25 varieties of tomatoes, including several colors of the Vernissage seeds I have, and supplies his seeds to catalogs and growers all over the world.
Wondering how Dukhov and his farm have fared in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, I found a brief post on a gardening message board that mentioned damage to one of his greenhouses, but it appears he’s been posting new tomato videos to YouTube, and his seed catalog is up to date for 2023, so he’s still in business.
My Black Vernissage seedlings have already sprouted and seem hardy, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they turn out.
If all is well, I may try to track down more of Dukhov’s varieties to grow next year.
Are you growing any vegetables this year with an interesting history? If so, tell me about them by email at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com
