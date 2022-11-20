It was the semifinal game of the kickball playoffs, and we were down big.
I don’t remember what the score was, but I knew we couldn’t give up any more runs if we wanted to have a chance at pulling off a comeback win. If they scored more we’d lose automatically, because there’s a limit on how many runs you can score in one inning.
They had two runners on base when a ball got popped into the air.
I ran after it, as it looked like it was going to fall right behind second base some 10-15 feet from where I was standing at shortstop. It’s important to note that it was a somewhat windy night, and kickballs don’t fly straight in the wind.
I had no idea I had run all the way into shallow center field when I dove for the ball, hoping to make a catch and keep our chances of winning alive. At this point, I was singularly focused on timing my dive after the ball — and was totally unaware that two of my teammates were also running for the ball.
You see where this is going, don’t you?
I dove for the ball, turning my eyes toward my outstretched hands only to see my teammate’s knee headed straight for my forehead.
As the ball fell just beyond my reach, I pulled my arms in to brace for the hit and turned my body to avoid taking a direct shot to the head, much like they do while trying to avoid bullets in “The Matrix.” In fact, I’m sure I looked just as cool as they did in the movies.
But unlike they do in the movies, I couldn’t completely avoid being hit.
“This is going to hurt,” I remember thinking to myself, a thought interrupted by my teammate’s knee catching me square in the top of the shoulder.
I crashed to the ground, and waited for the pain to come. I couldn’t feel my arm at first, which made me think I had maybe broken my collarbone. After moving my hand and arm a bit, I felt reasonably confident I had escaped serious injury. I was still a bit shaken up, and knew I would be in pain in the morning, but I laid my head on the cold grass, looked up at the night sky and took a deep breath before I started to get up.
But before I could sit up, somebody came rushing in from the sideline telling me to lay back down because they were worried I had been hit in the head. After assuring them I was not concussed and had avoided a blow to the forehead, I got up to check on my other teammates who were a little worse for wear but had also seemingly avoided serious injury.
All of us finished the last inning of our game.
After the game ended maybe two or three minutes later, some of us decided to hang around the field and watch the championship game. It was at this point I think my adrenaline started wearing off, and the pain started.
I have hurt my shoulder before, including just a couple of months ago (also playing kickball), but I hadn’t hurt it like this before.
It is not easy to only have one arm to do your daily tasks, especially when your job involves a lot of typing. I was almost entirely unable to move my shoulder without some pain. I could barely lift my arm enough to put on deodorant, and putting on a shirt was an ordeal.
I went to the doctor a week after I got hurt to have some x-rays done, and they came back clean. Though it didn’t help me know what I did to my shoulder, it assured me that it would probably get better with just some rest.
And rest it I did. I spent three weeks in a sling before I started seeing significant improvement, and I finally ditched the sling a few days later.
It’s now been about a month since I hurt myself, and while I’m not back to 100%, I am well on my way. I have little pain in my shoulder, and I am able to do most things as I used to.
It took a while to recover, but I am back. I am back to being active and enjoying things, but just with a little more caution than I had before.
Moral of the story? Call for the ball. I won’t forget that next time, that’s for sure.