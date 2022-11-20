Roberts Column

I didn’t have a picture of me getting hurt, so enjoy this low-quality photo of me celebrating after getting somebody out.

 Jonathan Roberts/Johnson City Press

It was the semifinal game of the kickball playoffs, and we were down big.

I don’t remember what the score was, but I knew we couldn’t give up any more runs if we wanted to have a chance at pulling off a comeback win. If they scored more we’d lose automatically, because there’s a limit on how many runs you can score in one inning.

