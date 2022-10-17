With the weather outside beginning to get brisk, it is nice to know that there is a place like Portobello’s Italian Bistro at hand to make your autumn activities that much more festive, while also giving you a place to sit down, rest and have a bite of something while you are at it.
First impressions
Portobello’s Italian Bistro is located in the West State of Franklin Kroger shopping center. It is easily accessible from north, east or south Johnson City via Roan Street’s intersection with State of Franklin Road.
If you are coming to Johnson City from Jonesborough via West Market Street, turn right onto West State of Franklin past Johnson City Medical Center, with the Kroger shopping center three stoplights further on. There is plenty of parking available in front of the restaurant.
Entering Portobello’s, you find yourself inside a capacious dining area with seating for a 100 of your fellow patrons in booths and tables. The décor is very subdued, with light wood tones accented by pleasant wall sculptures.
There are four flat-screens competing for your attention, fortunately with the sound turned down. The cashier and carry-out desk is to your right upon entry, with both the kitchen and the server support station each tucked into their own alcove. Restrooms are down a hallway at the back of the server station.
Selections
On a recent visit, my dining partner and I were joined by our friend and fellow dine-around bunch member, the Retiree for an early supper. As we like to share our entrees among ourselves, it fell to each of use to order one different selection from the menu that will fill its position within our multi-course repast.
Since I was responsible for the appetizer portion of our meal, I chose Portobello’s Vegetable Platter ($13). As none of us was a big fan of tzatziki (a white cucumber sauce), I ordered a double portion of roasted red pepper hummus as a substitute.
My dining partner ordered a grilled vegetable salad with chicken ($12) as our second course with some of Portobello’s proprietary Greek salad dressing to go with it.
For our entrée, the Retiree opted for one of Portobello’s broccoli and spinach calzones ($12) with a side order of the house marinara sauce for dipping.
How it tastes
I was particularly pleased with my choice for our get-together’s opener. Portobello’s vegetable platter was a delight for the eye as well as the tummy, starting with a Greek salad of fresh leaf lettuce, green bell pepper slices, yummy Kalamata-style olives, sliced rings of purple onion and finished with some soft and salty feta cheese.
The double portion of the excellent roasted red pepper hummus came with some triangles of baked pita, but was really there to complement the medallions of fried falafel that were the real star of the show. Very nice indeed.
My dining partner was particularly pleased with her choice of a grilled veggie salad topped with grilled marinated breast of chicken slices. With leaf lettuce forming the salad’s base, a mixture of the grilled chicken slices came next, together with grilled sections of purple onion and sliced mushroom, some shavings of Parmesan Reggiano cheese for palate contrast and crunchy croutons for additional texture. The three of us found the house Greek dressing to be much more suitable when tossed here than would any other salad dressing.
Lastly, the Retiree’s calzone proved to be the star of the show. A 14-inch by 4-inch crescent of pizza dough, painted with olive oil inside and then stuffed with broccoli florets, grilled spinach and shreds of mozzarella cheese is folded and baked until crunchy on the outside, then plated with some of Portobello’s house ragu (marinara red sauce) on the side for dipping. Though I initially assayed to eat my portion of the calzone bare-handed, a dribble of hot juice down my chin on the first bite let me know that a knife and fork would be preferable here, especially when marinara sauce was involved. Yep, definitely star quality.
The bottom line
Our server Maya was very helpful and friendly, seeing to our comfort and anything additional that could make our meal more pleasant.
The owner, Sherif, regards Portobello’s not as his business but his calling.
Sherif strives to instill a higher level of food quality and customer service, so that each guest who visits his restaurant will regard the visit as memorable.
This is the hallmark of Portobello’s Italian Bistro — one man’s calling.