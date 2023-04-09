This past Saturday, my partner’s tummy was hankering for a beef shawarma wrap. She then stated there was only one place to order said delicacy from, that being north Johnson City’s Babylon Mediterranean and Middle East Grill. A quick phone call to our fellow dine-around bunch member the Retiree secured the time and the transportation, and off we went.
First impressions
Babylon Mediterranean & Middle East Grill (Babylon, for short) is located in a row of storefronts at the corner of Princeton Road and North Roan Street in north Johnson City. The easiest approach to the restaurant is to enter the Target store parking lot and then take a connector lane uphill to the storefronts’ location at 2122 N. Roan St. with Babylon being the storefront on the right.
Inside, Babylon has an open and airy dining room accommodating about 40 hungry customers, with a cashier and carry-out station in the back, next to the restroom access and the kitchen. There is additional seating available on a pleasant patio accessible through a side door of the restaurant.
Selections
The three of us were welcomed by our server Anni, who took our drink orders while we began deliberations, menus in hand. My dining partner located her beef shawarma wrap almost immediately, and ordered it ($8.99) along with a side order of French fries.
Our friend the Retiree chose a wrap as well, hers being filled with the chicken tikka mixture ($8.99) also with a side of fries.
My choice was a bit more involved, being an appetizer portion of Sambusaq ($11.99) that I ordered as my entree. I also asked Anni to bring our table an order of hummus with pita bread, ($7.50).
How it tastes
Our Hummus appetizer was quite good, being freshly-made from crushed chickpeas and sesame seeds, olive oil, garlic (of course), lemon juice, then topped with a dusting of paprika and served with a stack of warm pita bread slices.
The ladies’ entrees with their side orders of French fries arrived first. The Retiree’s chicken tikka wrap was filled with chunks of white meat chicken that had been rubbed with Babylon’s proprietary tikka spice blend before grilling over charcoal. Next, the chicken was enfolded into a fluffy steamed pita wrap together with spears of dill pickle, diced tomato and pickled red onions sliced very thin, a delicious choice, indeed. The Retiree’s French fries were also quite good, being skinned whole russet potatoes sliced and deep-fried in very hot oil until hot and fluffy on the inside, and a crunchy, golden brown on the outside.
My dining partner’s beef shawarma wrap fulfilled her expectations admirably. Sliced sections of lean beef are classically stacked and roasted on a vertical rotisserie. When cooked, the beef is shaved off the stack with a sharp knife. The shaved beef is then folded into a wrap of pita bread together with sliced onions, dill pickle spears and chopped tomatoes, all mixed with Babylon’s special shawarma sauce. In a word, delicious.
I’d never had Sambusaq before, and was intrigued by what our server Anni set in front of me. Sambusaq rolls are the Middle East’s answer to Asia’s egg rolls. A savory mixture of ground beef and onions, parsley and a white cheese (usually mozzarella) is wrapped in a scratch-made pancake and then deep-fried. The Sambusaq rolls are served with tzatziki sauce, a side order of tasty rice and some sliced, raw vegetables.
My rice was superbly seasoned basmati, truly a feast for nose and taste buds. The tzatziki sauce (again, fresh-made) made a perfect match for the Sambusaq. I especially liked dipping an end of a deep fried Sambusaq roll into the tzatziki sauce, ticking one of the raw veggies into it, then taking a big crunchy bite and let all the flavors and aromas come out to play. The word for Sambusaq is “scrumptious.”
The bottom line
As we three headed toward home, the Retiree and my dining partner were busily comparing the unique points and differences of their respective wraps. As I expected, my dining partner’s beef shawarma wrap was adjudged to be the high point of the meal, just beating out the Retiree’s chicken tikka wrap.
My Sambusaq got shoved to third place in their review of the evening’s events. I didn’t mind, though.
Post-meal discussion and review by members of the dine-around bunch, our individual takes on our previous meal is always spirited.
It is also a lot of fun.
As for the final question, “Would we make a return trip?” our answer was a totally qualified “Yes.”
Yours should be, as well.