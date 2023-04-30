Column Logo

Dear Toni: As a certified case manager and critical care unit registered nurse, I advise spouses and adult children who are seeking advice for end-of-life issues. Those who have serious health care issues should be offered every option for proper planning for end-of-life care, especially hospice! Can you explain hospice and respite care to your readers? I am sure it will help those who are seeking assistance for their frail loved ones while allowing the primary caregiver some well-needed rest. Thanks in advance. — Susan from Spring, Texas

Susan:

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you